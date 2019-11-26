Late K-pop star Goo Ha-ra left 'pessimistic' note, say police

2018 filepic of K-pop star Goo Hara.
PHOTO: Reuters File
Reuters

K-pop singer Goo Ha-ra left a "pessimistic" note, police said on Monday, a day after the former member of top South Korean girl group Kara was found dead.

"A handwritten note that was pessimistic about her life was found on a living room table," Lee Yong-pyo, commissioner of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, told reporters.

Fans mourning Goo's death flocked to her funeral home on Monday, while her colleagues cancelled their schedules and relayed condolences.

Goo, 28, was discovered at her home in southern Seoul by her maid at around 6pm on Sunday, Lee said.

Better known as Hara in other parts of Asia, Goo had spoken out against cyber bullying.

In June, a month after she was found unconscious at her home and hospitalised, she said on social media that it was difficult to fight depression and vowed to respond sternly to malicious online comment.

"It is so sad that she had to suffer from vicious, inhumane comments at such a young age just because she was a celebrity," 20-year-old student Kim Nam-gun told Reuters, one of about two dozen fans who gathered at the funeral home.

Goo debuted with five-member band Kara in 2008. They helped fan the global K-pop wave, building large fan bases in Japan, China and other countries.

After her deal with a South Korean management agency was terminated, Goo launched a solo career in Japan and held a concert there this month.

Another K-pop star, Sulli, a former member of girl group f(x) and a close friend of Goo's, was found dead at her home in October.

Sulli, 25, whose real name was Choi Jin-ri, had also spoken out about cyber bullying. 

More about
celebrities K-pop singer Suicides

TRENDING

What happens to my HDB after I die? Understanding the CPF Home Protection Scheme
What happens to my HDB after I die? Understanding the CPF Home Protection Scheme
Woman makes police report after she mistakenly PayNows $500 to man, he files a report back
Woman makes police report after she mistakenly PayNows $500 to man, he files a report back
Act cool only: Kim Jae-wook admits public persona just an act
Act cool only: Kim Jae-wook admits public persona just an act
Air stewardess reminds fellow cabin crew not to lift passengers&#039; luggage after colleague broke her arm
Air stewardess reminds fellow cabin crew not to lift passengers' luggage after colleague broke her arm
Man allegedly punches driver&#039;s window during dispute, police investigating intentional harassment
Man allegedly punches driver's window during dispute along Napier Road
&#039;I&#039;ll just cry by myself&#039;: Rising K-pop stars AB6IX open up on how they deal with stress
'I'll just cry by myself': Rising K-pop stars AB6IX open up on how they deal with stress
Team Anwar defends sacking of 2 PKR members while Team Azmin cries foul over matter
Team Anwar defends sacking of 2 PKR members while Team Azmin cries foul over matter
Police warn bank customers not to fall for bank cards, accounts reactivation scam
Police warn bank customers not to fall for bank cards, accounts reactivation scam
Third bridge needed to ease congestion between Johor and Singapore: Malaysian minister
Third bridge needed to ease congestion between Johor and Singapore: Malaysian minister
Kenneth Ma says Jacqueline Wong didn&#039;t talk to him about her latest drama
Kenneth Ma says Jacqueline Wong didn't talk to him about her latest drama
After a weekend spent hate-watching Singapore Social, here’s what netizens have to say
After a weekend spent hate-watching Singapore Social, here’s what netizens have to say
Park Min-young a fanatic fangirl? Her fans taught her how
If only Park Min-young could still go clubbing

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

$30 Ikea Christmas buffet, free sushi at Nihon Mura &amp; other deals this week
$30 Ikea Christmas buffet, free sushi at Nihon Mura & other deals this week
McDonald&#039;s Thailand serves up brown sugar bubble milk tea floats, only till Jan 14
McDonald's Thailand serves up brown sugar bubble milk tea floats, only till Jan 14
7 makeup mistakes that are actually making you look older than your age
7 makeup mistakes that are actually making you look older than your age
Jesseca Liu on her secrets to a happy marriage
Jesseca Liu on her secrets to a happy marriage

Home Works

How to choose your material: Tempered glass
How to choose your material: Tempered glass
Galley kitchen ideas for HDB homeowners
Galley kitchen ideas for HDB homeowners
House tour: Spacious, white and bright 5-room HDB resale flat in Sengkang
House tour: Spacious, white and bright 5-room HDB resale flat in Sengkang
House tour: A sleek 5-room HDB flat with futuristic elements in Redhill
House tour: A sleek 5-room HDB flat with futuristic elements in Redhill

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Just the tip: Singapore Social on Netflix
Just the tip: Netflix's Singapore Social is out of touch with everyday Singaporeans
K-pop star Goo Hara found dead at home
K-pop star Goo Hara found dead at home
Gossip mill: Nicholas Tse and Eason Chan &#039;chased away&#039; by shop owner - and other entertainment news this week
Gossip mill: Nicholas Tse and Eason Chan 'chased away' by shop owner - and other entertainment news this week
Owner of salon behind $4,799 package defends incident, customer&#039;s daughter explains Facebook post
Owner of salon behind $4,799 package defends incident, customer's daughter explains Facebook post

SERVICES