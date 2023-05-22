'Maybe I was too enthusiastic': Felicia Chin recalls being outcast in temp job in her teens, gives wholesome advice

Most of us would have experienced tough social situations at the workplace, but insights on handling them may only come years later.

Local celebrities have been sharing about their life experiences on faith-based platform Hai Hao Ma, including Moses Lim, Hong Junyang and Darren Lim, and Felicia Chin is one of the 'regulars' too.

Since joining Hai Hao Ma in August 2022, the 38-year-old former actress has talked about her relationship and honeymoon with actor Jeffrey Xu and also her humanitarian visit to Zambia with World Vision Singapore.

The topic for her latest Instagram video on the platform is on whether there were times when she felt excluded in social situations.

Felicia shared that she worked at a temporary clothing retail job back when she was 17 or 18 and her co-workers were disinterested in interacting with her.

Felicia elaborated: "Maybe I was too enthusiastic and optimistic and kept attending to customers, while my coworkers were more laidback in comparison, so they might have not understood me."

Even though she was upset about it, she believed that being proactive at her job was the right thing to do.

She expressed that she has new insights now: "I wonder if I could have done things differently. For example, I could have asked them if I could do anything to make them feel more comfortable and find an acceptable compromise for everybody."

She asserted that it is alright to reach out to others with care, but also to respect other people's choices.

Ultimately, she recognised people have many reasons for their behaviour: "Some people need time to warm up and some people just need their space.

"It's all about learning and growing while protecting ourselves."

