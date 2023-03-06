'Finally travelling with you': Felicia Chin and Jeffrey Xu go on honeymoon in Osaka

With busy lives and hectic schedules, not everyone gets to go on their honeymoon right after getting married.

Actor Jeffrey Xu and former actress Felicia Chin — who held their wedding on Oct 22 last year — are only on their well-deserved honeymoon in Osaka, Japan now.

Felicia wrote on her Instagram account this morning (March 6): "Finally travelling with you!"

Alongside a sweet photo of the couple kissing, Felicia shared Jeffrey's point-of-view as she perused vending machines, and shared the "glee on our faces" at their "random discovery of local food".

The couple visited a gyoza place that was "so good we came back for takeaways at night," Felicia, 38, added.

"Finally!" fellow actor Desmond Tan commented. "Enjoy and travel safe!"

Well-wishers included the couple's other showbiz buddies like Romeo Tan, Zoe Tay, Jeremy Chan, Priscelia Chan, Aileen Tan and radio DJ Kenneth Chung.

On her Instagram Stories, Felicia shared further highlights of the first day of their honeymoon, from their plane landing to a bouquet of flowers Jeffrey bought for her.

"A beautiful girl and fresh flowers, no reason not to buy," Jeffrey, 34, added.

Felicia also shared a photo taken with a Hello Kitty train, writing: "Quite excited 'cos I saw the Hello Kitty express train", to which Jeffrey described her as "a girl with a bursting heart."

PHOTO: Instagram/Jeffrey Xu

On Aug 11, the couple announced on Instagram that they were engaged after seven years of dating.

Jeffrey proposed to Felicia at the Night Safari, saying: "Can you let me join you in this new journey? No matter what lies ahead of us, I firmly believe that as long as we hold on to each other and don't let go and turn our hearts to God, we can definitely triumph over everything.

"You are the greatest gift from God and I will surely treasure you fully."

Their wedding was quickly arranged for Oct 22, with Felicia insisting it was not due to pregnancy but because the date — 221022 — seemed "cute". The couple also pledged to donate part of their red packet money to charity to "share blessings with everyone".

They got married in a Christian ceremony which was livestreamed on YouTube, showing their fans the heartwarming and hilarious moments from the day.

Jeffrey thanked Felicia's mum in his speech, but accidentally called his new mother-in-law "Auntie".

"I'm sorry, I'm sorry! NG! NG! NG!" he corrected, after jeers from the audience and Felicia. "This is the last time I'm calling her 'Auntie'. From now on, I'll be calling her 'Mum'."

ALSO READ: 'Aloomi' and 'pishing'? Felicia Chin helps Jeffrey Xu learn English, other actors sympathise and find them cute

drimac@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.