Michelle Yeoh represents displaced athletes as Olympic Refuge Foundation member: 'They have fought harder and travelled further to get to Paris'

Michelle Yeoh is making a mark at the 2024 Paris Olympics for an important cause.

The 61-year-old Malaysian actress, who was elected as a member of the International Olympics Committee last October, is representing displaced athletes in the Refugee Olympic team.

She introduced the "very special team" in a video on her Instagram yesterday (July 26): "They have fought harder and travelled further to get to Paris… Please support them with all your hearts."

"Together, this team is representing over 100 million displaced people. Let's cheer them on, loud and proud."

Michelle also appeared on US media Today's broadcast where she wore a pin to represent the 37 athletes who will compete as part of the Refugee Olympic Team.

"This is hope for them. This is giving them a chance to have their dreams come true, so please join us all," she said.

Michelle rose to fame for her action roles in the 1990s, including Police Story 3: Super Cop (1992), where she acted alongside Jackie Chan.

She ventured into Hollywood with the James Bond movie Tomorrow Never Dies (1997) - where she played the first ethnically-Chinese Bond girl - and Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000).

She became the first Asian to win Best Actress at the 2023 Oscars for her role as a Chinese-American mother navigating the multiverse in the hit film Everything Everywhere All At Once (2022).

Outside showbiz, Michelle is a United Nations Goodwill Ambassador and an international campaigner for road safety with her husband Jean Todt. In May, she received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian award of the US.

