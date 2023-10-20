Nono undergoes genital examination by forensic scientists to ascertain claims by alleged sexual assault victims

Taiwanese comedian-host Nono was summoned by the Taipei District Prosecutor's Office for the second time and appeared in court on Oct 18 over alleged claims of sexual assault and harrassment.

Based on a report by Taiwanese publication Liberty Times that day, Nono was taken to a room during the proceedings for a genital examination by forensic scientists.

The examination was reportedly to compare "lower body characteristics" based on the victims' statements, and lasted for about 10 minutes.

The 52-year-old left the prosecutor's office after close to two hours and avoided reporters' questions as he was escorted out of the building.

He reportedly continued to deny all claims made against him.

On June 20, internet celebrity Anissa (also known as Little Red Teacher) took to her Facebook and Instagram profiles claiming a "Brother N" — presumed to be Nono — sexually assaulted her when she sought help from him after nearly being molested by the manager of a baseball player.

She also encouraged other victims of Brother N to DM her. She subsequently conducted a press conference on June 21 to reveal Nono's wrongdoings, claiming he forced himself on these women and made obscene comments, such as asking a woman if "his penis was big enough".

It is alleged that there are more than 25 women who had been sexually assaulted or harassed by Nono over the past 20 years.

Anissa later claimed to have received online threats.

Nono was first summoned to the prosecutor's office on Aug 2 for interrogation and was reportedly out on bail of NT$500,000 (S$21,000).

According to a separate report by Liberty Times on Oct 18, Anissa commented on the news of Nono's genital examination, saying: "I'm worried that he would be too nervous. If he doesn't have a reaction, then the examination is not effective anymore."

When asked if she still receives threatening messages online, Anissa said that she has not been on social media for the past one month and that netizens who have sent private messages to her are more concerned about the progress of the investigation.

