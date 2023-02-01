'Old colleagues reunite, still calling each other by old nicknames': Florence Tan back in Singapore, meets Jeff Wang, Vincent Ng, Christopher Lee

Gathering with old friends is always a nostalgic affair, especially if you have been away from Singapore for some time.

Former TV actress Florence Tan, 45, recently returned to Singapore and met up with old friends and colleagues including Jeff Wang, Vincent Ng, Christopher Lee, Zheng Geping, Hong Huifang, Chen Xiuhuan, Dawn Yeoh and Terence Cao.

Yesterday (Jan 31), she posted photos of the gathering, which took place on Sunday and was a birthday celebration for Taiwanese host Sam Tseng. The 55-year-old was in town with fellow comedians Chu Chung-Heng, 55 and Bright Pu, 57, for their performance Art, held at Esplanade - Theatres on the Bay last Friday to Sunday.

From left: Chu Chung-Heng, Florence Tan, Sam Tseng and Bright Pu.

PHOTO: Instagram/Florence Tan

Florence wrote in her Instagram post: "Old colleagues reunite, still calling each other by old nicknames. No matter if they are a Golden Bell Awards winner or a sake shop boss, or someone who studied with me, I hope you will be free of worries and stay healthy."

Coincidentally, Florence, Jeff, Vincent and Christopher all entered showbiz after participating in Star Search: Christopher in 1995, Florence and Vincent in 1997 and Jeff in 1999.

From left: Christopher Lee, Jeff Wang, Vincent Ng and Florence Tan.

PHOTO: Instagram/Florence Tan

Florence moved to Hong Kong after marrying a Taiwanese businessman in 2006 and they have twin daughters aged 14. Jeff returned to Taiwan in 2011 and co-owns a chain of Taiwanese street snack stores Xiao Bar Wang here. He recently started a sake bar in Taiwan.

While Christopher has moved his career to Taiwan, winning a Golden Bell Awards for Best Actor in 2014 and 2021 and for Best Supporting Actor in 2022, Vincent starred in the action thriller movie Deleted in November last year after more than 10 years away from showbiz.

Jeff Wang celebrates his friendships

While in Singapore, Jeff, 46, also met up with actor Qi Yuwu, also 46. Both of them were in the same edition of Star Search together.

In his Instagram post, Yuwu even addressed Jeff and himself by their old nicknames from their roles in the competition: "Dear Crab, this Tree Spirit wishes you a happy new year! I hope that you continue to prosper and your life will be full of flavour!"

Jeff was full of praises for the show Art, which centres around a painting and how it affects the friendship between the three men.

"We watched an amazing performance that lasted two hours and fifteen minutes, and though there was no break in between, there was no dull moment. There were laughter and tears. My old friends and old comrades, you guys were spectacular. I miss you all and love you all. Take care."

Sam was clearly pleased with his audience celebrating his birthday with him, writing in his Instagram post: "Not only is Singapore hot, but the audience is really passionate as well. The venue was full of people and full of laughter… Today is a special day for me, nearly 2,000 people singing the birthday song to me."

Florence left Singapore today.

ALSO READ: The Little Nyonya cast reunion: Who got slapped the most, who got hit for real?

jolynn.chia@asiaone.com



No part of this story can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.