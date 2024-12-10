'Old flower glasses' needed: Dasmond Koh's gaffe on live TV show has viewers in stitches

Local host Dasmond Koh may have added another unforgettable moment to the history of Singapore live TV variety game shows.

The 52-year-old, who is one of the hosts for long-running The Sheng Siong Show with Kym Ng, had viewers in a fit of laughter when he misread a shopper's name during the latest episode which aired last Saturday (Dec 7).

During the iconic "100 Times" game segment, Dasmond and Kym picked out a shopping receipt to call a lucky winner.

While the phone was ringing, Dasmond read out the name quizzically: "Terrerra?"

Although he seemed puzzled, he repeated the name a few times, adding that it's an uncommon name.

Kym, 57, looked at the receipt Dasmond was holding and that was when the hilarity began.

"It's Terrence isn't it? What Terrerra, it's Terrence. Would anybody call themselves Terrerra?" she remarked as the audience burst into laughter.

Dasmond laughed in embarrassment and hid behind her.

As he regained his composure, Kym, who was also tickled by the gaffe, added: "Can you bring your glasses out?"

The side-splitting moment was uploaded by Dasmond to his TikTok account yesterday (Dec 9), and the clip has since gained close to 160,000 views.

Netizens commented that Dasmond might need a prescription for new glasses and that he should wear his "old flower glasses" — a literal translation of the Mandarin term for reading glasses.

Some netizens were also reminded of another funny moment at the same show last May, when Singapore-based Malaysian actress Denise Camillia Tan temporarily stepped in for Kym while the latter was recovering from a fractured arm.

During the same game segment, she and Dasmond called up a lucky shopper named Nicholas. When the call was picked up, she asked for the shopper but misheard the person's response.

Instead of her reply, "Who is on the line", Denise heard it as "nai nai", which is the Mandarin term for "grandmother", causing the audience to erupt in laughter.

