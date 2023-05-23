'The past few months have been difficult': Sora Ma now a qualified pilates instructor

Sora Ma wears many hats in her life, among those are actress, brand ambassador and founder of charity organisation Heartworks SG.

Now, the Singapore-based Malaysian has another to add to the list — certified pilates matwork instructor.

The 39-year-old actress shared the good news in an Instagram Reel yesterday (May 22).

At the start of the video, she looks slightly solemn as she said in Mandarin: "I just received the results for the pilates instructor test. The past few months have been difficult for me."

She added that she faced multiple hurdles while working on the test assignment, such as getting injured and fellow learners not turning up for the test.

"There were multiple things that weren't going well, but that makes me more determined to complete the task," she said positively.

After a momentarily pause, she continued cheeringly: "I passed! I am now a pilates instructor!"

Her announcement was well received by netizens and local artistes alike, including veteran actors Hong Huifang, Zheng Geping, Chen Xiuhuan and Yvonne Lim.

PHOTO: Instagram/Sora Ma

Sora also recently celebrated her 10th anniversary with her husband, whom she referred to as Mr Teochew.

In an Instagram Story posted yesterday, she thanked him for the love, support, respect and loyalty that they have given to each other over the years. The couple married in Singapore in October 2021 and held an intimate wedding dinner in Penang in December 2022.

She wrote in Mandarin: "Ten years have passed and you are still my best confidant and closest friend. No matter whether it is happiness, anger, sorrow or joy, you have always cared more about me than myself. I am the source of your happiness and you are the only one who can see my humour and talents.

"For 10 years, my simple life has become much more exciting because of your companionship. In the decades to come, I hope that you can continue to smile like a child because of me.

"Thank you, my biggest fan, my Mr Teochew!"

yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

