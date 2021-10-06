Phone number in Squid Game's business card scene to be edited out: Netflix

It was a show that took the world by storm and even had Singaporeans joining in on the fun.

Yes, we're talking about Netflix's Squid Game — the dystopian streaming series centred around 456 participants who are competing for a chance to win 45.6 billion won (S$52 million) but they suffer deadly consequences should they lose.

Aside from capturing the minds and hearts across the globe, the show also sparked some interesting reactions from the public. For example, people were transferring 456 won to a bank account number that was featured in a scene from the show.

In case you're curious, director Hwang Dong-hyuk said the account actually belongs to one of the producers of the show but has been closed "to avoid potential issues in the future".

Another similar incident saw people calling a number that was shown on a business card. Unfortunately, the number turned out to be real and the unlucky individual reportedly received over 4,000 calls.

Well, it seems that Netflix and production company Siren Pictures Inc are resolving the issue by "editing scenes with phone numbers where necessary".

"Together with the production company, we are working to resolve this matter, including editing scenes with phone numbers where necessary," a Netflix spokesperson told The Independent.

The fix should provide some relief for the owner of the number who told South Korean publication Money Today that he has been receiving "endless" calls and texts.

"It has come to the point where people are reaching out day and night due to their curiosity. It drains my phone's battery and it turns off," he said.

As of the time of publishing, the scene hasn't been edited yet.

So if you're feeling FOMO, or you just haven't had a chance to watch it, perhaps you might want to do it soon.

