Pigeon poops directly into Jeanette Aw's designer handbag

When you're a celebrity travelling overseas, you can expect to get greeted by fans.

This one pigeon Jeanette Aw ran into in Japan was anything but.

The 44-year-old was in Tokyo for a work trip and shared an Instagram Story on Aug 22, writing: "While walking to my meeting venue, some pigeon greeted me with some s**t that went straight into my bag!"

The accompanying photo shows the inside of her handbag — which appears to be a Bao Bao Issey Miyaki Wring shoulder bag in white — with bird poop smattered on the drawstrings inside.

The bag retails for $905 on Club21, so hopefully it was an easy clean for Jeanette.

"My clothes were clean. Just my bag," she added.

While Japanese pigeons may not be fond of Jeanette, the city of Takasaki in the country's Kanto region is.

She's been the PR ambassador for Takasaki since 2018, and previously mentioned that they have showered her with much attention and love, and she feels like they treat her as a "family member" there.

Last year, she opened a branch of her pastry shop Once Upon A Time in the city, incorporating their local jumbo pears, yuzu, strawberries and other fruits into their desserts.

She said at the time that she designed "every creation and recipe on the menu" and opened a branch in Takasaki at the request of her friends.

"Japanese friends I've known for many years told me, 'Why don't you expand your brand to Japan as well?' And so the preparations began."

Jeanette recently reunited with Qi Yuwu, her castmate from The Little Nyonya (2008), The Dream Makers (2013) and The Ferryman: Legends of Nanyang (2021), on upcoming Channel 5 drama Missing.

