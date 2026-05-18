'Self-proclaimed older brother' Joakim Gomez's emotional video to newlywed Sonia Chew leaves her 'ugly crying'

Sonia Chew got married over the weekend, and her 987FM radio co-host Joakim Gomez recorded a special video for her.

The 34-year-old local radio and TV presenter tied the knot with her investment banker boyfriend Jeremy Sng on May 16.

Joakim, 37, posted an emotional Instagram video dedicated to Sonia the next day, where he looked back on their 16-year friendship.

The video was filmed the night before her wedding, as he thought he wouldn't have time to do it on the day itself and he would be "massively hungover" the next day.

"I'm going to assume what I'll be seeing on your wedding day and night," he added.

The video then starts with Joakim narrating what he assumed he would witness, paired with clips of the actual celebration.

First, Sonia and her cancer-stricken father, who mustered "every ounce of strength" to walk her down the aisle. In an interview with 8days, Sonia had shared his attendance was unconfirmed until the last minute as he was hospitalised just last week.

"All of us cried knowing what your dad has gone through over the last few years. It's so nice to see him do this for you and I'm pretty sure deep down inside him, he has a sense of pride that he was able to do it for you," said Joakim, adding how Sonia was also crying.

He later showed a montage of photos taken with her over the years and looked back on their long friendship, which he likens to Hawkeye and Black Widow from Marvel's The Avengers.

"We are both so good at what we do, we make a killer duo, but of course we have our personal lives away from the professional one," he said.

Joakim shared how he and Sonia have a similar issue with asking others for help: "But it's so nice to know that you are able to put that side to you aside when it comes to Jeremy."

He concluded the emotional video with cheers to the newly wedded couple, leaving a message for Sonia.

"This is with love from the self-proclaimed older brother you never had. I love you," he said, before cheekily adding with a laugh: "Enjoy the honeymoon, and I'll see you back at work."

Sonia reciprocated the love in the comments section.

"You have no idea how much you mean to me and to us! Thank you for making the night so memorable, and I'm literally ugly crying while watching this. Appreciate and love you so much," she said.

Sng also commented: "Awesome post dude. Nothing but love for you."

Sonia and Joakim started radio co-hosting in 2014 with The Wake Up Call.

In past interviews, the pair had admitted to going on a date in 2010 before they began their radio career. On Mediacorp's In The Hot Seat video series in 2024, Sonia was asked if Sng ever felt jealous of Joakim.

"Jeremy is emotionally mature enough to not question that. He understands that it's a work partnership," she said before Joakim remarked: "Jeremy is not jealous of me. I'm jealous of him. He's got money, is fit and handsome."

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