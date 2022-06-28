Raymond Lam, Richie Jen, Alec Su and Singaporean Huang Yida reportedly in rehearsals for Call Me By Fire 2

While participants of its sister series are making waves for the wrong reasons, the spark has been lit under Call Me By Fire 2.

Filming of the hit Chinese singing reality TV show will reportedly begin tomorrow (June 29), according to Hong Kong media HK01 citing internet chatter. Images of male celebrities gathering outside Call Me by Fire's studio in Changsha for rehearsals have also been circulating on Weibo.

Call Me By Fire aims to reignite the fading embers of old celebrities' careers by providing them the opportunity to be part of a new 17-member boy band.

But here's the catch: 32 celebrities are invited in total, so some hopes will have to be extinguished.

Although contestants have not been officially named, a list has been leaked on social media, with familiar names such as Raymond Lam, Ron Ng, Deric Wan, Alex To, Hawick Lau, Pakho Chau and Mike Tseng from Hong Kong; Chang Chen-yue, Richie Jen, Alec Su, Shin, Kenji Wu and Talu Wang from Taiwan; as well as Singaporean singer Huang Yida.

Some of the winners from season one — Jordan Chan, Julian Cheung, Lee Seung-hyun and Leon Zhang — will also reportedly join the show.

Last year, Call Me By Fire saw the likes of Paul Wong, Vincent Zhao and Terry Lin in the running and coming out on top in the competition.

But if the past iteration of Call Me By Fire is anything to go by, this season won't be all fun and games — there may be some drama involved.

In October 2021, concert pianist Li Yundi was seen mosaicked over in an episode - he had been detained in Beijing following allegations of prostitution, which is illegal in China.

The latest — and currently airing — season of their sister series Sisters Who Make Waves has also come into a spot of trouble after an insider revealed that one of the participants left many on set incensed by her antics.

Netizens suspect the participant to be Chinese actress Zhao Yingzi, who earned the 'most hated sister' title, according to Sohu, for her attention-seeking actions on the show.

But stardom isn't for everyone and some have other priorities in life than chasing the limelight.

Actor Wu Chun told Lianhe Zaobao recently that he turned down invitations to Call Me By Fire not just once but twice.

"The show was going to be filmed in Changsha and it would take quite a while. I don't want to be away from my family for too long. The producer even told me, 'I can make you famous again!'" the 42-year-old said. "My family is my priority now."

