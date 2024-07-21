Real or not? Fann Wong appears on online list of invited celebs for next season of Chinese reality show Ride the Wind

The fifth season of Ride the Wind may have just concluded, but speculation as to which celebrities will be taking part in the next instalment of the popular Chinese reality competition has already begun.

A list containing the names of celebrities who have been invited for the next season has gone viral, reported 8world. The list is purportedly from the show's production crew.

One name would stand out to Singaporeans - actress Fann Wong, 53. Her age is stated as 55 on the list, though.

Formerly known as Sisters Who Make Waves, the show features female celebrities over 30 years of age who compete against one another in order to form a girl group.

The finale of Ride the Wind 2024 was broadcast earlier this month and the winner was Chinese actress Chen Haoyu.

Other notable female stars on the list, which has 36 names, are well-known Taiwanese showbiz personalities such as Ruby Lin, S.H.E's Selina, Landy Wen and Bowie Zeng, and even popular Thai actress 'Baifern' Pimchanok Luevisadpaibul.

Fann's inclusion in the list should not come as a surprise. It is not the first time that the veteran actress' name has been brought up in relation to the music reality show.

Speculation was rife last March that Fann, who is married to actor Christopher Lee, had been invited to take part in season four of the show.

Fann's management company then confirmed that the actress had received an invitation. In its reply to media queries, it stated that "certain aspects are still under negotiation", but Fann ultimately did not appear on the programme.

According to 8world, Fann explained at the time that as Christopher was not in town, she was unable to accept any overseas assignments and had to turn down the invitation.

But will things be different this time around?

AsiaOne has reached out to Fann for comment.

