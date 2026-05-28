Ryan Lian returns to acting 2 years after lock-breaking incident

Ryan Lian is returning to acting, close to two years after his lock-breaking incident in 2024.

The 40-year-old local actor-singer announced the good news on his Instagram and Facebook profiles on May 26.

He wrote: "Script! Script! I haven't filmed anything in two years. Finally, you're here. So happy!"

While he didn't reveal the project he is in, Ryan posted two photos taken together with his script with the details blurred out.

Netizens and local actor Noah Yap congratulated him in the comments section of his posts, with some of them adding that they look forward to his new project.

Ryan is best known for his appearances in local films including director Jack Neo's Long Long Time Ago 1 and 2 (2016) as well as Ah Boys to Men 4 (2017) and was most recently seen in Kelvin Sng's King of Hawkers (2024).

In September 2024, he was apprehended by the police under Section 7 of the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act for allegedly opening the electronic lock of a flat at Telok Blangah Street 31.

He returned to social media in October 2024 and told Lianhe Zaobao in an interview the following month that while he was unable to comment on the incident, his behaviour was caused by hallucinations and he stayed at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) for five days after that.

Ryan had also opened up about his struggle with depression with Shin Min Daily News in 2022, adding that his condition had worsened because of various unfavourable situations in his life, including feeling guilty for causing his grandmother to suffer a stroke.

His grandmother, who raised him, died in 2025.

In late November 2024, he was slashed thrice on his face by a stranger during an attack outside Nex shopping mall and was hospitalised for two days.

The 23-year-old Singaporean male was sentenced to nine months in jail in late 2025.

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yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

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