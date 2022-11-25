Sex video said to feature controversial Miss Hong Kong Denice Lam hawked to media

Newly-crowned Miss Hong Kong Denice Lam can't seem to catch a break.

The 27-year-old beauty queen, who's also the daughter of 90s TVB star Wilson Lam, has found herself mired in yet another controversy — this time over an alleged sex video.

HK01.com reported on Thursday (Nov 24) that a pornographic clip purportedly featuring Denice has been hawked to the media. It was also revealed that a "full version" is available.

Denice, however, has since refuted the claims in media interviews.

She stated: "One look and you'll know it's not me." To safeguard Denice's image, TVB has also made a police report on the matter, according to news sources.

Reports added that the person or people who leaked the clip also sent over two photos, stating that they have "inside information" on Denice.

The photos showed a close-up shot of the woman's face in the video, as well as another showing the topless woman with a man.

However, HK01.com reported that the woman in the materials provided did not appear to be Denice and suspected that they could have been taken from a Japanese AV film.

Denice also shared that she is aware of who is behind the "leaks" and expressed her hope that this would be the end of it.

Controversies abound

Since winning the Miss Hong Kong pageant in September this year, Denice has been hounded by controversy after controversy.

This included stories surrounding her relationship with dad Wilson, whom she'd only made contact with around 12 years ago.

Denice was a baby when her parents divorced and she went on to live with her mum in the UK.

An interview she did back in 2020 was also uncovered, where she dropped saucy details about her sex life and other bedroom preferences.

According to media reports, there were also rumours that Denice owed around HK$500,000 (S$87,829) to credit card companies and that she'd joined the Miss Hong Kong pageant in hopes of winning the cash prize to repay her debt.

More recently, Wilson and his ex-wife were engaged in a public war of words surrounding their past relationship. He also denied he had asked for a DNA test as proof of his paternity when father and daughter were first reunited.

