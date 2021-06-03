Shane Pow to plead guilty to drink driving charge

Local actor Shane Pow indicated in court today (June 3) that he will plead guilty to his drink driving charge.

According to the charge sheet, the 29-year-old had at least 49 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of his breath — exceeding the 35 microgramme limit — when he was driving a "motorvan" along Java Road towards Nicoll Highway on Sep 17 last year at around 11.20pm.

His lawyer S S Dhillon said Shane has an upcoming three-day course that he wants to take, and asks for him to plead guilty on July 14.

In July 2014, Shane was convicted of drink driving. He was fined $1,500 and disqualified from driving for a year.

If he is convicted again, he could face a jail term of up to two years, a fine of between $5,000 and $20,000, and a driving ban of at least five years.

Most recently, he was fined $300 for participating in a 13-person birthday party at actor Terence Cao's home last October. Phase 2 regulations at the time allowed households to accept only up to five guests at any one time.

Mediacorp's talent management agency The Celebrity Agency cut ties with Shane after his drink driving charge made the news in April and he was removed from the drama The Heartland Hero.

He later posted an apology on his social media account, saying: "I have to be responsible for my actions and face the consequences that I deserve and accept whatever punishment that comes my way. But I will make certain that this is the last of it. It is a hard lesson, but I will better myself and come out stronger than before."

On May 31, he appeared in a sales live stream by Mdada — founded by celebrity hairstylist Addy Lee and celebs Pornsak and Michelle Chia — to sell beauty products.

