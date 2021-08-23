Showing off abs, morphing into cute babies: What Richard Low, Jack Neo, Edmund Chen and Zhu Houren are sharing on TikTok

Move over Instagram, because a 'younger' and newer social media platform seems to be gaining popularity among local celebrities.
We've already seen Ya Hui and Rebecca Lim on the TikTok hype train, and now, four veteran local celebrities have joined the team.
And, they're not the people you would probably expect to be on the video-sharing platform.
Let's take a look at what these celebrities — the youngest of whom is 60 — have been sharing on TikTok these days.
Richard Low
Richard Low, 69, who is celebrating his 35th year in the Singapore entertainment industry, has been showing a different side to his onscreen personality on TikTok.
Richard, or affectionally known as 'limpeh' for his memorable 'bad guy' characters, is warming hearts by posting videos of himself singing and dancing with fellow Mediacorp artistes Zhai Siming and Herman Keh.
@richardlow26
Hi I'm new on tik tok ,welcome 🙋♂️ ##tca #t#hecelebrityagency #Th#eLegendOfLimpeh #The#LimpehOfAlILimpehs #TheR#eaILimpeh #limpe#h♬ original sound - Richard Low 刘谦益 《林北LimPeh 》
Jack Neo
Everyone knows him as Liang Popo and Liang Ximei, but Jack Neo is now providing us with more laughs on TikTok.
From the crazy, beautiful to just downright bizarre, the 61-year-old local director has been updating his page with a variety of lip-syncs, filters and skits. He currently has more than 73,000 followers.
@jackneo60
梁小妹又来了，相亲又失败了...♬ original sound - 梁志强JackNeo
Edmund Chen
Edmund Chen, who once flaunted his abs on Instagram, has now joined TikTok. Although, he's not really thirst-trapping here.
Here is the veteran actor wishing his followers a 'good morning' on the video-sharing platform.
@edmundchen001
♬ Disco Disco (Remix) - Illectronique
With snippets showing his followers on how to achieve the perfect beach body, Edmund is proving he is on the right side of 60.
@edmundchen001
##陈之财 ##我的小红点 ##最牛 ##edmundchen ##becteativenuseful ##toptrending ##trendingnow ##mustwatch ##menlife♬ original sound - Asiatainment Singapo
If thirst traps are not your thing, the father of two second-generation celebrities — Yixi and Yixin — is also showing off his youthful side by playing around with a variety of cute filters on TikTok.
@edmundchen001
Hello friends! My Little Red Dot: Clean Our Home - Feel free to download it @edmundchen.sg Instagram Stories as a filter to play! ##Mylittlereddot♬ original sound - Asiatainment Singapo
Zhu Houren
Local actor Zhu Houren, who has featured in his son Joel Choo's TikTok videos, now has his own account.
The 66-year-old actor debuted on the video-sharing platform by asking his followers if he "looks better with beard or not?"
For the record, we think his fresh and clean look is a thumbs-up.
@choohouren
Do I look better with beard or no? ##fyp ##foryoupage ##tiktoksg♬ original sound - choohouren
