Showing off abs, morphing into cute babies: What Richard Low, Jack Neo, Edmund Chen and Zhu Houren are sharing on TikTok

Move over Instagram, because a 'younger' and newer social media platform seems to be gaining popularity among local celebrities.

We've already seen Ya Hui and Rebecca Lim on the TikTok hype train, and now, four veteran local celebrities have joined the team.

And, they're not the people you would probably expect to be on the video-sharing platform.

Let's take a look at what these celebrities — the youngest of whom is 60 — have been sharing on TikTok these days.

Richard Low

PHOTO: Instagram /The Celebrity Agency

Richard Low, 69, who is celebrating his 35th year in the Singapore entertainment industry, has been showing a different side to his onscreen personality on TikTok.

Richard, or affectionally known as 'limpeh' for his memorable 'bad guy' characters, is warming hearts by posting videos of himself singing and dancing with fellow Mediacorp artistes Zhai Siming and Herman Keh.

Jack Neo

PHOTO: mm2 Entertainment

Everyone knows him as Liang Popo and Liang Ximei, but Jack Neo is now providing us with more laughs on TikTok.

From the crazy, beautiful to just downright bizarre, the 61-year-old local director has been updating his page with a variety of lip-syncs, filters and skits. He currently has more than 73,000 followers.

Edmund Chen

Edmund Chen (top left) with son Yixi, daughter Yixin, and wife Xiang Yun.

PHOTO: Instagram/chxnyixi

Edmund Chen, who once flaunted his abs on Instagram, has now joined TikTok. Although, he's not really thirst-trapping here.

Here is the veteran actor wishing his followers a 'good morning' on the video-sharing platform.

With snippets showing his followers on how to achieve the perfect beach body, Edmund is proving he is on the right side of 60.

If thirst traps are not your thing, the father of two second-generation celebrities — Yixi and Yixin — is also showing off his youthful side by playing around with a variety of cute filters on TikTok.

@edmundchen001 Hello friends! My Little Red Dot: Clean Our Home - Feel free to download it @edmundchen.sg Instagram Stories as a filter to play! ##Mylittlereddot ♬ original sound - Asiatainment Singapo

Zhu Houren

PHOTO: Instagram /Choo Hou Ren

Local actor Zhu Houren, who has featured in his son Joel Choo's TikTok videos, now has his own account.

The 66-year-old actor debuted on the video-sharing platform by asking his followers if he "looks better with beard or not?"

For the record, we think his fresh and clean look is a thumbs-up.

