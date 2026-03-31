Sora Ma's toddler hurt after helper left him alone at home: 'I almost lost my child'

[UPDATE: 4.30pm]

Local actress Sora Ma responded to AsiaOne's request for comments, saying she was "distressed" when she found Skye alone and hurt.

"He was crying in a way I had never seen before. At that moment, I was trying to stay calm while looking for our helper, but she was nowhere to be found."

She added that she did a thorough check on him from head to toe and apart from some minor bruising, there are no other serious physical injuries. However, she believes the incident has affected him emotionally.

"He is now more fearful of being alone and needs someone with him before he can fall asleep. Before this, he was always able to sleep independently."

Sora also shared that when her helper was away, she was informed by a security guard at her home that the woman was seen meeting a male friend at a park for about 30 minutes.

When asked how she would be managing the situation, she said: "When my helper returned, her main concern was to ask me not to report her male friend."

She told us she had to let the helper go after returning to Singapore: "I was waiting for her apology. If she had asked me to keep her, I probably would consider, but she didn't."

She added: "I believe one incident should not define everything, and I still believe that people are generally good."

She also revealed that Skye will be starting school soon, and she hopes to help him rebuild his sense of security and confidence before then.

"This experience has been a learning moment for me as a mother and moving forward, I will be more mindful and present when it comes to his care and environment," she said.

Local actress Sora Ma's young son Skye was injured recently after he was left alone at home by her helper.

In an Instagram post yesterday (March 30), the 42-year-old recounted the distressing situation which happened in her home in Kuala Lumpur.

She wrote: "I almost lost my child and, in that moment, he was completely alone."

Sora shared she had trusted her helper deeply as she was "amazing" with 19-month-old Skye.

On the day of the incident, she had to go out for a meeting and was expected to return in two hours, and left the toddler with her helper at home.

"But something didn't feel right so I turned back to bring them with me," Sora said.

When she returned home, she saw her son hurt and alone.

"Skye was crying uncontrollably, face red, completely shaken. I had never seen him like that before."

According to the photo she posted, the boy had a bruise on his right cheeks.

Sora added that her helper was "nowhere to be found": "She left my child alone at home and Skye fell down from the staircase when trying to get down from the second floor."

Later, when confronted by Sora, her helper reportedly said she had left home "just for a while".

"I told her it was never about how long you were gone. It was about how you could leave without telling me and leave a child behind. Accidents are never something you wait to regret," she wrote in her post.

Reflecting on her experience, she also added in the caption of her post: "There are moments in motherhood that don't leave you. This is one of them. I'm sharing this as a reminder to listen to that small voice inside you. Sometimes, it knows before anything even happens."

AsiaOne has reached out to Sora for comment.

Sora married a Singaporean businessman, who was eight years older, in 2021 after eight years together. She announced Skye's birth in August 2024, and in December, she revealed her husband had died unexpectedly prior to their son's birth.

She wrote in an Instagram post then: "Moving forward, I will do my best to be the person I need to be, and most importantly, to be the best mum I can for Skye. I'll continue to learn, to grow, and to live my life as best as I can... I will be okay."

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yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

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