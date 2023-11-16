Staring for 30 minutes without moving: Jayley Woo 'freaked out' by neighbour peering into her Jurong flat

Moving into a new home comes with its set of challenges, but nobody anticipates a neighbour being one of them.

But that is what local actress Jayley Woo has been facing since moving into a four-room resale HDB flat in Jurong this September.

In an interview with local media 8days, the 31-year-old revealed that she has caught a "creepy" neighbour staring in the direction of her flat a few times. What's more, his own windows are usually covered with mismatched bed sheets except the one he peers from.

"It was 12pm and he was standing at the window of the flat directly opposite mine, looking straight ahead with a steady gaze and not moving — for around 30 minutes," she said about the first instance.

"I was so freaked out. I told my helper about it, and she saw him too. I took a photo of him so no one would think I was imagining things.”

She also gave 8days a look of the photos she took, showing the man seemingly in his mid-40s staring directly into the camera from his flat, about 50m away.

Jayley revealed her pregnancy and engagement last October, registering her marriage with her husband only known as Mr Tan two months later. She gave birth to their daughter Jan in January.

She is also worried her neighbour may have nefarious reasons for staring into her flat.

She said: "I'm concerned that he could be a paedophile and watching my baby because we didn’t have curtains when we first moved in. It’s a bit sensitive when we change diapers."

Jayley's friends also asked her if she was going to file a police report, but the new mum felt she didn't have the grounds to do so, as "it's not like he's holding a pair of binoculars" to look into her home.

"He’s just looking in the general direction and for all you know, he’s spacing out," she continued. "If anything, I’m the creep for taking photos of him."

She added that her husband thinks the neighbour could just be a recluse and that she's "paranoid from always watching true crime shows".

Nevertheless, she intends to continue observing the man for a while.

