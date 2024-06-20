'The sunset is etched in my mind': Chinese actress battles fear of heights at SkyHelix Sentosa

Stepping out of your comfort zone to confront your fears may sometimes bring you good results instead.

Chinese actress Jiang Shuying collected another good memory in Singapore, besides tasting good bullfrog porridge, after facing her fear of heights in the latest episode of Chinese travel reality show Divas Hit the Road — Good Friends.

In a preview clip of the upcoming episode released yesterday (June 19), the group of stars — collectively known as Hua Shao Tuan and consisting of Chinese actors Qin Lan, Han Dongjun, Zhao Zhaoyi and Shuying, Chinese singer Dany Lee, Taiwanese actor Chen Bolin and Chinese idol-actor Ding Chengxin — visited SkyHelix Sentosa as part of their mission to tour Singapore.

As they were preparing to ascend the highest open-air panoramic ride in Singapore, Shuying asked the staff about its duration.

As a joke, the staff replied with a straight face that it was an hour instead of the actual 10 minutes.

The 37-year-old, who has a fear of heights and refused to participate in the Giant Swing at the Fort Siloso Beach earlier, panicked and said to Bolin: "Please don't mind me if I do any crazy actions later."

Bolin, 40, reassured her that it would be okay.

As the ride moved upwards, even the other members were quite surprised at the height.

"Don't say anything Bolin! I regret [participating in this] now," she cried, pulling on his sleeves.

As the members turned around to take in the breathtaking view of the sunset at the Harbourfront and Keppel Bay area, they also encouraged Shuying to look.

They were overjoyed about catching the correct time to board the ride and snapped a photo to celebrate but Shuying could only attempt a grimace as she continued to cling on Bolin's sleeves.

"I regret it! I want to go down," she exclaimed, sniffling.

In the commentary, Shuying shared: "I have never tried this before, I thought it wasn't going to be so frightening. But as I was sitting there, I was stunned and started to weep. It felt like the drop tower ride and my legs were suspended freely."

After a few moments, with encouragement from Chengxin, she plucked up her courage and turned towards the sunset.

And it definitely did not disappoint, as a smile appeared on her face.

"It's beautiful," she agreed.

Shuying said in the commentary later: "Watching the sunset from a height, it's really beautiful. I think the sunset that day is etched deeply in my mind. The image is still fresh and clear to me now."

