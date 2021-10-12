'Take me to the restroom': Squid Game's villain Heo Sung-tae on what fans told him and other experiences from the cast

Fans of Netflix's hit drama series Squid Game are really not shy.

In fact, they are so cheeky that many have sent somewhat naughty messages to South Korean actor Heo Sung-tae, who played the menacing villain Deok-su.

In a video uploaded to YouTube a few days ago, the former corporate high-flier — who turns 44 on Oct 20 — said: "They keep sending me messages on Instagram, telling me to take them to the restroom." He paused for a second before breaking into a shy laugh.

If you've already watched the series, you would know what Deok-su did in the toilet. If you haven't, we're not spoiling it for you.

In the YouTube video, six actors from the show attempted the Dalgona challenge while answering questions about their experiences filming Squid Game. Here's what went down.

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder

"A lot of foreign fans visit my Instagram page and tell me that I'm pretty. Am I pretty?" 45-year-old Kim Joo-ryoung (who played Mi-nyeo) laughed, looking incredulous but delighted at that assessment.

The game you're most confident of winning

For Jung Ho-yeon, who played North Korean Kang Sae-byeok, it would be Red Light, Green Light. "I'm a model, so I know how to remain still," the 27-year-old explained.

Hardest scene to film

Joo-ryoung, Sung-tae, and Lee You-mi (Ji-yeong) said the hardest scene to film was the one with the tug-of-war.

You-mi, 27, said: "We were really using all of our strength to play against a machine, not a group of people. So no matter how hard we pulled, we couldn't win."

Sung-tae added: "I really gave it my all. I threw up so many times. I screamed, 'Die!'"

Most memorable experience during filming

Sung-tae recalled the scene where Deok-su fell. "It was 15m high and even though it was filmed safely, we had to fall from a high place and no stuntmen were used. It was exhilarating," he said.

What they did when not filming

Joo-ryoung, Ho-yeon, and Park Hae-soo (Sang-woo) walked a lot when they were not required for filming.

Ho-yeon, who tried acting for the first time in Squid Game, said: "We walked at night after the shoot ended, and I remember crying. I talked about how I felt my acting wasn't good enough, and they listened to me and comforted me. They encouraged me and cheered me on."

Good friends IRL

Ho-yeon and You-mi remain close friends and still keep in touch. You-mi said when filming ended, they went out to get spicy rice cakes together and went to a cafe to chat. Ho-yeon admitted to messaging You-mi a few times a day to ask how she was doing.

