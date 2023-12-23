Take a peek at Michelle Yeoh's wedding on a private island in Malaysia

Although it's been nearly half a year since they tied the knot, Michelle Yeoh and Jean Todt have yet to stop throwing parties.

Michelle, 61, recently fulfilled a promise to her mum Janet Yeoh by celebrating her marriage with Jean, 77, in Malaysia alongside their loved ones.

According to earlier reports, 84-year-old Janet said she was unaware of her daughter's wedding in Geneva, Switzerland, and had proposed a separate celebration in Malaysia.

The couple held a fancy wedding banquet on Thursday (Dec 21) at Emerald Bay on Pangkor Island, with guests such as French director Luc Basson in attendance.

There were reportedly over a hundred family and friends who were invited to the dinner.

The venue, which had a green and peach theme, featured long tables and stunning decor such as flower arrangements hanging from the ceiling.

Michelle donned two custom-made gowns that matched the colours of the wedding theme.

According to Taiwanese designer Shiatzy Chen, Michelle first wore an off-shoulder silk dress in her "favourite shade of green" and later changed into a peach lace gown inspired by a coastal wedding.

Michelle and Jean wed on July 28 after being engaged for 19 years.

