Tasha Low credits friends Chantalle Ng, Kimberly Chia for helping her regain confidence after K-pop idol experience

When Tasha Low first came back to Singapore in 2018 from South Korea, she was battling low self-esteem and low self-confidence.

"I couldn't even take the MRT or bus then, and it's not because I was afraid people would recognise me. I was afraid that people would judge me, like, 'Oh my god, she's so ugly'," the 32-year-old actress told AsiaOne.

"I know that is not the case, but in my mind somehow, it's a made-up story."

At the watch party for her upcoming microdrama Seven Days Reborn on June 12, Tasha shared that her fears stemmed from her experiences as a K-pop idol, where she was a member of Singaporean-South Korean girl group SKarf between 2012 and 2014, and continued solo activities till 2017.

She said: "My mental health was really, really bad. I would think that I'm not good enough. I'm always chasing for something, like my self-worth. My self-confidence was affected so badly."

Because of that, she shared she was very soft spoken and didn't dare to speak to people then. She only got out of those difficulties when she was about 30 years old.

Tasha said: "Over the years, as I grew up, I realised that it's just trauma from my past K-pop experiences. I also met really good friends along the way, including Chantalle Ng and Kimberly Chia, who pulled me out of my shell.

"They told me I was very loved and they showed me that I am worthy and I am good enough."

When asked what advice she would have given to her younger self, she said: "I would have advised myself to learn to compartmentalise my emotions, because throughout my journey, I had met with a lot of ups and downs and I let it affect my personal life and relationships.

"That's what I would have told myself. Work is work and personal time is personal time."

Acting in Korean

In Seven Days Reborn, Tasha plays investigative journalist Chen Kaiqian, who is murdered by K Media Group CEO Cao Junye (Mark Lee) after exposing the criminal network behind his company.

When she wakes up seven days before her death, she finds herself trapped in a time loop and forms an uneasy alliance with international investigator Han Daoxun (Kang Yul) in an attempt to rewrite her fate and reshape the future before time runs out.

This series marks Tasha's second microdrama after Bowl of Love (2026), which also stars local actor Tyler Ten.

In this multilingual series, Tasha will show off her language skills, where she has to communicate with Mark's character in Mandarin and speak Korean to Kang Yul, who is South Korean.

About the experience, she shared: "I had a lot of lines in Korean, but I haven't really had the chance to perform using the language before. In my previous dramas, it's just a few lines.

"But for this series, it involves investigating a case, so there were a lot of lines, and I found it quite a challenge."

She said that as it had been some time since she spoke the language, she had to spend more time before, after and in between filming to memorise her script.

Filming for this microdrama was done over five days in early May, and Tasha said that while she had to manage her stamina juggling two other dramas, she had a "tiring but fun experience" with the action scenes, which include being shot, running in the rain and rolling on the floor.

Learning from Mark Lee about microdramas

Tasha and Mark had worked together in Jack Neo's comedy film The Diam Diam Era (2020) and its sequel released in 2021.

On filming with the 57-year-old local actor again, she said: "Mark is very professional on set, and I learnt a lot from him, especially since I haven't filmed a lot of microdramas before.

"He taught me how to adjust my emotions to the required level in a short time during filming... He told me that because each episode of microdramas is short, we have to let audiences feel some emotions within a short span of time by being more exaggerating and pick up the pace in our performances."

As for acting alongside Kang Yul, 32, who has appeared in three seasons of South Korea's Best Mistake (2019 - 2021) and Revenge of Others (2022), Tasha said: "Both of us are quite introverted, but we were quite comfortable working with each other on set because we are the same age.

"We didn't deliberately break the ice, but since we have been acting for some time, our chemistry just came naturally after spending time together on set."

Seven Days Reborn will premiere on June 25 on Viu in Asia, the Middle East and South Africa.

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yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

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