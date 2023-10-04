TVB actor arrested on suspicion of being part of JPEX fraud group

According to Hong Kong media reports, police investigation into Hong Kong's JPEX cryptocurrency trading platform fraud case has made progress.

Today (Oct 4), TVB actor-host Chang Chun Hei was said to have been arrested in Tai Po on suspicion of being a member of the group.

The 29-year-old was reportedly escorted back to Nam Hang Tsuen (Nam Hang Village) for investigation at around noon today with his head covered by a black cloth, as officers conducted a search of his white Porsche, suspected to be proceeds from his crimes.

Based on media reports, officers from the Commercial Crime Bureau seized a white electric Porsche worth HK$1.8 million (S$315,000). At the time of writing, 20 people have been arrested in relation to this case.

In September, several people related to JPEX were arrested after Hong Kong police received complaints filed by 2,000 people, with reported losses totalling up to HK$1.3 billion.

Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) revealed the firm was operating in the city as an unlicensed entity.

Hong Kong actor Julian Cheung, actress Jacqueline Ch'ng and Taiwanese singer Nine Chen were reportedly previously ambassadors for JPEX, but later distanced themselves from the trading platform since news of the arrests broke.

Chun Hei joined TVB's artiste training class in 2017 and debuted in TVB dramas in 2018. He has appeared in series like Your Highness, The Judge (2018) and Brutally Young (2020), and also got fourth place in the dancing contest Dance For Life in 2021.

