Want to meet Tony Leung in person in Singapore? Here's how

For all the Tony Leung fans here hoping to meet him when he comes to Singapore on Dec 21, you might want to book your tickets to Universal Studios Singapore now.

As part of the star tour to promote his latest movie The Goldfinger, the Hong Kong star, together with director Felix Chong and executive producer Ronald Wong, will be walking the red carpet at the theme park's Hollywood Boulevard.

From 7pm, visitors with valid attraction passes will be able to catch a glimpse of them as they interact with fans.

They will then attend the gala premiere of The Goldfinger along with invited guests at the Pantages Hollywood Theatre.

If you're feeling hopeful, you might also want to consider hanging around Equarius Hotel at Resorts World Sentosa where they will attend a press conference at 3.30pm.

An award-winning actor, Tony, 61, has starred in films such as Chungking Express, In the Mood for Love, Internal Affairs and Red Cliff. He recently made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in 2021's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

In The Goldfinger, a movie based on the downfall of the scandal-ridden Carrian Group in the 1980s, he plays Ching Yat-yin, a fictional character based on the conglomerate's real-life founder George Tan.

His long-time collaborator Andy Lau plays an officer in Hong Kong's Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) who is investigating Ching.

The movie also stars Charlene Choi, Simon Yam and Alex Fong, and is set for release here on Dec 30.

