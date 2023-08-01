Weeping family, friends and fans send Coco Lee off to crematorium after last rites

This is the last we see of Coco Lee.

This morning (Aug 1), family, friends and fans gathered at the Hong Kong Funeral Home to send the 48-year-old Chinese-American singer off to the crematorium after her last rites were read.

Guests bowed three times in front of her casket before receiving thanks from Coco's sisters Nancy and Carol and Carol's husband Billy Ho.

Coco's mum was not seen, presumably because of the Chinese cultural taboo towards parents attending their own children's funeral.

The funeral service was livestreamed on Nancy's YouTube channel, as was the memorial service yesterday (July 31).

Coco's pallbearers were Ho, television host and Coco's longtime fan Yang Yang, music producer Chien Yao, Warner Music senior executive Jonathan Serbin, veteran singer and Coco's mentor Jenny Tseng, and Coco's close friends Lily Pang, Colleen Yu Fung and Grace Lee.

After the family bowed three times before the casket, everyone present stood up and lowered their heads to mourn in silence.

The pallbearers also bowed before the casket three times, before the flower wreaths surrounding the casket were moved away.

With Coco's sisters holding her funeral portrait, the pallbearers placed their hands on the casket and slowly pushed it out of the funeral hall.

Loved ones could be heard sobbing loudly, with many looking distraught and exhausted while queuing to get on the bus headed towards Cape Collinson Crematorium.

It is not known where Coco's ashes will be placed.

Outside the funeral hall, fans lined the streets, wailing and shouting her name.

Among the attendees of yesterday's memorial service was Taiwanese singer Elva Hsiao, 43, who had to choke back tears during her eulogy.

There was also a video montage of over 40 celebrities and showbiz professionals paying tribute to Coco, including director Ang Lee, singers JJ Lin, Jolin Tsai, G.E.M. and Wang Leehom, and veteran actors Jackie Chan and Andy Lau.

Fans were permitted to pay their last respects to Coco from 6pm to 10pm last evening.

A group of them were spotted expressing their grief and rage towards her estranged husband Bruce Rockowitz, unapologetically chanting "Scumbag Bruce, go and die" and "Give Coco back" outside the memorial hall while holding corresponding placards with stickers.

Rockowitz and his daughters from a previous marriage were present at the memorial yesterday.

