'Why do you want to help me?' Angie Lau receives $100k from Indonesian businessman for cancer treatment

After reading a recent report about Angie Lau's long battle with cancer, Indonesian businessman Dato' Sri Tahir (also known as Ang Tjoen Ming) wanted to pay her a visit.

The two chatted for about half an hour, with the 72-year-old giving Angie, 54, encouragement and financial support, reported Lianhe Zaobao.

"The important thing now is for you to be cured. Your children are still around," he told the local getai singer as he handed her a $100,000 cheque.

"Why do you want to help me?" asked Angie, to which he replied: "You are not the first, and will not be the last."

He said that even though he didn't know Angie prior to their meeting, he felt that it is a blessing to be able to help others, and hopes to do so for Angie. "You have to recover, raise your children well so that they can be good people. You are not alone."

He also shared that his sister was diagnosed with breast cancer in the past and was able to lead a normal life after receiving treatment in Singapore, adding that Angie shouldn't be discouraged.

After he left, Angie remarked: "I believe that a miracle will happen!"

In 2021, Tahir gifted $1 million to Nanyang Technological University to commemorate his 69th birthday to fund student bursaries.

Angie was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer and lymphoma in 2014 and recovered with treatment.

In March 2023, her cancer relapsed and advanced to stage 4, with the cancer cells spreading to her lymph nodes, lungs, throat, bones and brain.

Last December, Angie shared positive news about her condition that her brain tumour had shrunk in size from 2cm to 0.03cm and that she felt she had "improved by 60 to 70 per cent".

However, a check-up in January revealed that her cancer index had risen. In April, Angie was hospitalised for a week after fluid was found in her lungs.

On May 24, Shin Min Daily News reported that she has to undergo longer chemotherapy sessions for the next few months as her condition hasn't improved.

She said then that she felt positive but also tired as "the journey is so long and difficult".

