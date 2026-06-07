Hazelle Teo marries fiance, cuts hair mid-ceremony during outfit change

Yes 933 DJ Hazelle Teo has tied the knot with her fiance, local pianist James Wong, at JW Marriott Hotel Singapore South Beach yesterday (June 6) afternoon.

The couple shared the news in an Instagram post, writing: "Today, the Wongs gained a daughter and the Teos gained a son.

"It was such an incredible day, soaking in all the love. Thank you, thank you, thank you. With that, we're officially married."

Local radio station Yes 933 also posted that day, showcasing the fun-filled ceremony: "Congratulations on officially becoming husband and wife! Wishing you a happy marriage and happy life together!"

In the video, the couple quipped: "We are expecting... you guys to have a fun time tonight!"

As Hazelle, 32, strutted down the aisle alone in her wedding gown and a bouquet of white flowers in hand, 26-year-old James played Taylor Swift's Love Story on the keyboard.

The bride teared up as she gazed at her guests and the couple shared a sweet kiss when they joined each other on stage.

Fellow Yes 933 DJs Tan Ting Fong, Kenneth Chung, Chen Qijia, Gao Meigui, Lim Pin Juen and Jeff Goh were also among the wedding guests.

Another video posted by the radio station the same day revealed that the bride had cut her waist-length hair mid-ceremony during an outfit change.

On why she chose to do it, Hazelle said: "You only get married once, just do it!"

She added that she was "super happy" with the look and while she was nervous about it, "seeing the final result made it all worth it".

James, who watched the change unfold in real time, kept his gaze on his wife as he took it all in, saying: "I love it. She looks so sexy with short hair."

The couple later changed outfits, with Hazelle into a purple qipao and James into a red blazer with black pants, before returning to the stage for a dance performance to Bruno Mars' 24K Magic.

The unexpected transformation left guests wide-eyed in surprise, as Pin Juen exclaimed: "No wonder we waited so long! She cut her hair."

Hazelle first announced her engagement to James in June 2025, saying she had kept the relationship under wraps after learning the "hard way" from a previous public breakup that left her wary of public scrutiny.

The couple were previously in Switzerland for a pre-wedding photoshoot, where they both forgot to bring their driver's licence and paid the price for it — literally.

Prior to their wedding, they posted a series of podcasts on YouTube on their relationship and planning for the big day. In one episode, they talked about their first "misunderstanding" — Hazelle had wondered if James was gay because he appeared uninterested in her.

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esther.lam@asiaone.com

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