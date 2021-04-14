10 chic wide-leg pants for a comfortable back-to-work outfit

Now that we've started returning to the office, it's time to put away the PJ pants and bust out your neglected work clothes!

To keep the comfort while remaining presentable, wide-leg pants are an optimal choice. Considering slim cigarette pants instead?

But wearing them five days a week for 52 consecutive weeks a year can be a pain sometimes. Why?

Because tailored pants can be well, suffocating to say the least, especially when compared to the ease and breeze of a pair of wide-leg trousers.

So why not swop them out for one of these jaunty, relaxed pieces that are oh-so-chic?

And no, these palazzo creations are not just meant for the beach. Scroll down to see the variants that you can easily pull off for work as well.

Style them with a white button down or a T-shirt and blazer combo, and you're all set to conquer the corporate world.

1. Contrasting bands knit trousers, $89.90, Mango

PHOTO: Mango

2. Pants with straw weave belt in black, $22.95 (UP: $45.90), Otona Mode at BHG Singapore

PHOTO: BHG Singapore

3. Ribbed merino wool wide-leg pants, US$429.89 (S$574.74), Theory at Net-a-porter.com

PHOTO: Net-a-porter.com

4. Adeline pleated snake-print silk-charmeuse wide-leg pants, US$364 (S$486.88), Nili Lotan at Theoutnet.com

PHOTO: Theoutnet.com

5. Paperbag wide-leg pants, $39.90, Zalora Work

PHOTO: Zalora

6. Printed poplin pants, US$1,745 (S$2,334), Valentino

PHOTO: Valentino

7. Pegine side slit wide-leg pants, $49.90, Love, Bonito

PHOTO: Love, Bonito

8. High waisted wide-leg trousers with foldlines, $79, Klarra

PHOTO: Klarra

9. Pants, $6,010, Bottega Veneta

PHOTO: Bottega Veneta

10. Tweed front pocket pants, $34.30 (UP: $49), Pomelo

PHOTO: Pomelo

This article was first published in Her World Online.