10 chic work bags under $1,000 we love

Are you on the look out for something chic yet roomy enough to tote about your documents, laptop or iPad? We've done the legwork for you so you don't have to. Check out some of our favourite work bags we've got our eye on below:

1. Coach Willis Top Handle, $950

PHOTO: Coach

Taken from the Coach archives and given a modern-day refresh, the Coach Willis Top Handle has a structured shape and is made from soft glove-tanned leather. Carry it by its top handle, or sling it crossbody to go hands-free.

2. Hereu Cabassa round-handle leather tote bag, $855

PHOTO: Hereu

Started by founders Jose Luis Bartolome & Albert Escribano in 2014, Hereu is a relatively new brand carrying bags and shoes crafted in Spain. This Cabassa style has a beautiful architectural shape and is dressed with rounded handles. Super chic!

3. Oroton Aimee leather tote, $582

PHOTO: Oroton

If you need an everyday tote that will never go out of style, look to the Aimee leather tote from Oroton. It comes with a little zip pouch within so you can store your loose items like keys and coins easily. Plus, the little pocket in front is perfect for your phone.

4. Staud Soft Rey leather-trimmed linen tote bag, $330

PHOTO: Staud

For something structured but with a casual vibe, we're loving the Soft Rey bag from Staud. This surprisingly roomy bag has a trapeze silhouette and can be hand-carried or slung over your shoulders.

5. Marni Leather-trimmed floral-print coated-PVC tote, $589

PHOTO: Marni

We know and love Marni for their fantastic prints, and this adorable tulip-adorned tote bag is no exception. Made with leather-trimmed straps and a durable coated-PVC body, this classic shape will take you from work to the weekends easily.

6. Senreve Mini Maestra, $960

PHOTO: Senreve

We're fans of how versatile the Mini Maestra from Senreve is. Carry it by its top handle, wear it crossbody or pull the straps and transform it into a backpack! The best part? It's available in many colours and textures, including a vegan leather version.

P.S. If you want to see the bags for yourself in person, head on over to the Senreve pop-up at Takashimaya. Visit this link to find out more.

7. Wandler Lin leather handbag, $875

PHOTO: Wandler

The unique shape of the Lin bag from Wandler is definitely a conversational starter. Dressed in buttery soft leather, you can wear the bag with its edges pushed in for a more geometric look, or unbutton the push-studs at the side to expand its size - smart!

8. Anya Hindmarch I Am A Plastic Bag large leather-trimmed printed coated-canvas tote, $989

PHOTO: Anya Hindmarch

Anyone remember when Anya Hindmarch released the "I'm Not A Plastic Bag" tote more than a decade ago to discourage the use of plastic bags?

As a tribute to the circularity of fashion, the brand has launched its "I'm A Plastic Bag" series made from plastic bottles sourced from landfills. This roomy tote scores big on colour as well as eco-consciousness.

9. Bao Bao Issey Miyake Lucent PVC tote bag, $605

PHOTO: Bao Bao Issey Miyake

Anyone who loves fashion would probably be familiar with the flexible Lucent bag from Issey Miyake. Made in Japan and inspired by the idea of "shapes made by chance", this classic piece is utilitarian chic at its finest.

10. Fabrizio Viti Miss Daisy canvas and leather tote bag, $660

PHOTO: Fabrizio Viti

If you love a touch of whimsy in your accessories, look to Italian designer, Fabrizio Viti. Having worked at Gucci, Prada and currently the head of women's shoes at Louis Vuitton, he knows a thing or two about style.

Black leather straps align this big canvas tote, and its also been adorned with the brand's signature white and pink daisies.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.