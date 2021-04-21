10 facial masks you can use every day

Do you envy the flawless and luminous complexions of your favourite K-stars?

Their secret is the "one day, one pack" method that focuses on using one facial mask every day to achieve smooth and dewy skin.

But before you go on a mask-buying spree, here are four things you should know:

Not all masks can be used daily. Hydrating masks are your best bet for a daily facial mask as they give your skin a moisture boost.

But you should limit clay masks and peeling masks that contain exfoliating acids like glycolic acid, to two to three times a week, depending on your skin type.

And if you're prone to acne,you might want to limit using a facial mask to once or twice a week only; using one every day could aggravate your skin and cause more breakouts.

Chill your facial masks. Joshua from K-pop group Seventeen keeps his favourite masks in the fridge - and you should too.

With Singapore's hot and humid weather, slapping a chilled mask on your skin at the end of a long day is such a refreshing treat.

You can create your own mask pack.

Saturate cotton pads with toner and place them over your face, or on troubled areas like the cheeks and forehead, as a DIY mask.

It's an easy way to give your skin a quick dose of hydration.

A facial mask a day: What to buy

From face to lips, we've got you covered.

1. Ohiohoo Re'Juice fig, $49

PHOTO: Ksisters.sg

Containing fig, papaya, passionfruit and apricot extracts, this wash-off gel mask helps revitalise a dull complexion while conditioning skin for a smooth and radiant complexion.

Available at Ksisters.sg

2. Za wake up morning primer masks - pore care, $14.90 (box of five sheets)

PHOTO: Watsons

Contains a refreshing serum to tighten pores while improving skin texture for a smooth complexion. Also keeps the skin feeling fresh and shine-free during the day.

Available at Watsons stores and Watsons.com.sg

3. Saborino morning facial sheet mask - botanical, $21.90 (pack of 28 sheets)

PHOTO: Guardians

Formulated with botanical extracts - coix seed, rosemary leaf and camomile flower - each sheet instantly brightens and hydrates skin for a smooth and supple complexion. All it takes is just one minute.

Available at Guardian, Watsons and Welcia-BHG, Watsons.com.sg and Guardian.com.sg

4. Farmskin superfood salad facial sheet mask set, $24.90 (box of seven sheets)

PHOTO: Watsons

Each box contains a combination of different superfood masks to address your skin's changing needs daily, providing different nutrients and vitamins to revive, nourish and hydrate the skin.

Choose from four sets - tomato to revitalise, carrot for pore-refining, avocado to nourish and coconut for radiance.

Available at selected Watsons stores and Watsons.com.sg

5. Shangpree marine jewel hydrating mask, $9.80 per sheet/$39.80 (box of five sheets)

PHOTO: Klaypeau

A pampering mask rich in the treasures of the ocean - salmon DNA, pearls, oyster and sea water - to erase dullness and restore skin's luminosity in 15 minutes.

Available at Klaypeau.com

6. Porcelain skincare bio-cellulose mask, $35 per sheet/$175 (box of six sheets)

PHOTO: Porcelain Skin

Infused with 30ml of serum, this facial mask plumps the skin with moisture and nutrients to keep signs of ageing at bay and protect skin against environmental stressors.

Plus, the facial mask is made with coconut fibre, which allows it to absorb 100 times more moisture than a traditional cotton mask.

Available at Porcelain Spas and Porcelainskin.com

7. Pola B.A the day mask, $228

PHOTO: Pola

A daily mask that instantly hydrates and delivers nourishing active ingredients deep into the skin to increase elasticity and improve radiance.

Available at Takashimaya D.S.

8. Grail do-it-all-mask, $42 (box of five sheets)

PHOTO: Grailskin

Contains a blend of botanical, organic and eco-certified ingredients like Japanese sea green caviar, Icelandic camomile and copper tripeptide to reduce the signs of ageing, brighten the complexion and tighten pores.

Available at Grailskin.com

9. Milani rose butter lip mask, $16

PHOTO: Watsons

Formulated with rose oil, shea butter, cupuacu butter and hyaluronic acid to leave lips soft and kissable. Use overnight to nourish, condition and repair your lips.

Available at Watsons

10. Sephora collection lip sleeping mask, $11

PHOTO: Sephora

Contains essential fatty acids and antioxidants to nourish, hydrate and protect the lips while you sleep.

Wake up to a soft, kissable pout. Comes in two variants - Strawberry and Vanilla.

Available at Sephora stores and Sephora.sg

This article was first published in Her World Online.