10 heart-shaped bags we're falling in love with this V-day

Money can’t buy your happiness but it can definitely buy you a good bag. And with Valentine’s Day fast approaching, what better way to ring in the celebration than to give yourself a bag that’s shaped after the eternal symbol of love?

While heart-shaped bags are not entirely new to the scene, some of your favourite luxury labels are bringing up new reiterations of the popular silhouette just in time for V-day. From famous labels like Chanel to Celine, here we’ve rounded up some of the latest heart-shaped bags we’re head over heels for this season.

1995 diamond-quilted heart handbag, $65,999, Chanel from Farfetch

PHOTO: Farfetch

Buy it here.

Heart Tambour in Triomphe Canvas and Calfskin, $3,850, Celine

PHOTO: Celine

Buy it here.

Brushed Leather Heart Mini-Pouch, $750, Prada

PHOTO: Prada

Buy it here.

Valentine's Day small heart bag, $2,760, Gucci

PHOTO: Gucci

Buy it here.

Valentine's Day small heart bag, $1,890, Gucci

PHOTO: Gucci

Buy it here.

Valentine's Day Collection: Heart Sling Bag, $65.90, Charles & Keith

Buy it here.

Mini Heart Crossbody Bag, $49.90, ZARA

PHOTO: Zara

Buy it here.

Black Mini Heart Bag, USD$202 (S$271), Ashley Williams from Ssense

PHOTO: Ssense

Buy it here.

Heart-shaped Clutch Bag, $420, MSGM from Farfetch

PHOTO: Farfetch

Buy it here.

Heart Box Wicker Bag, $6,200, Dolce & Gabbana from Farfetch

PHOTO: Farfetch

Buy it here.

Heart-shape Leather Tote Bag, $418, Coperni from Farfetch

PHOTO: Farfetch

Buy it here.

Kensington Heart-shaped Crossbody Bag, $290, Kurt Geiger London from Farfetch

PHOTO: Farfetch

Buy it here.

Quilted Heart-shape Crossbody Bag, $1,280, Dsquared2 from Farfetch

Buy it here.

This article was first published in Her World Online.