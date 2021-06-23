10 stylish Korean celebs to steal office outfit ideas from

Many of us would have started heading back to the office, now that the Singapore government has eased workplace restrictions. Unfortunately, this means that we’ll have to ditch loungewear for more presentable and office-appropriate outfits. Buh-bye for now, cozy cami and co-ord sets.
No idea what stylish workwear looks like anymore? Check out these style inspirations from Korean celebs – including Son Ye-jin, Blackpink’s Jisoo and Suzy Bae – for two week’s worth of office outfits.
Son Ye-jin
Whether she’s playing Yoon Se-ri in Crash Landing On You (2019) or living her best life with Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin always serves up chic looks that are easy to style.
You can easily recreate the look with a black top (which you’ll likely already own) and a tulle skirt. We chose understated diamond studs and a pendant necklace to bling up the simple outfit pairing.
Wrap textured top, $45.90 from Mango
Tulle pleated A line skirt in cream, $40.50 from Pomelo
Stone and strand heart of the matter gold diamond earrings, $665 from Net-a-Porter
Infinity necklace, $179 from Swarovski
Hwasa
A sharp co-ord suit never fails and Mamamoo’s Hwasa is aware of that. So take a leaf off the stylish singer’s page, pick up a tailored suit of your own and finish the look with a plush white clutch and black boots.
Alexander McQueen single-breasted check wool-twill jacket, $3,165 from MatchesFashion
Alexander McQueen checked wool-twill slim-leg trousers, $1,185 from MatchesFashion
Bottega Veneta twist intrecciato leather clutch, $4,324 from Net-a-Porter
Stuart Weitzman kailee faux pearl-embellished suede ankle boots, $929 from Net-a-Porter
Jisoo
As we enter the warmer months, it is time to lean into spring and summer colours starting with yellow like Blackpink’s Jisoo. Opting for darker bottoms will ensure that you won’t look like a walking banana. Finish the look with a versatile brown tote.
Pomelo double front button blazer in yellow, $44.25 from Zalora
A.L.C. x Petra Flannery victoria stretch-Knit top, $262 from Net-a-Porter
Flared tuxedo trousers, $69.90 from Zara
Ella top handle bag in brown croc, $116 from JW Pei
Park Min-young
Scroll through Her Private Life (2019) and When the Weather Is Fine (2020) actress Park Min-young‘s Instagram and you’ll find that her style is actually really accessible and easy to emulate.
This one, for example, features a comfy cardigan top, a pair of trousers and a purse that can hold your work essentials. A dependable pair of flats will help you ease into the transition back to the office.
Knitted cropped cardigan, $55.90 from Mango
High-waisted paperbag trousers, $153 from Cos
Mirethiel, $109 from Aldo
Buckle leather loafers, $89.90 from Pedro
Soo-young
2021 is a busy year for Girls’ Generation member Soo-young as she stars in romcom movie New Year Blues and TV series So I Married An Anti-fan.
Off-screen, Soo-young always shares her style sensibilities that are a combination of classic silhouettes with street style elements. Replicate her look with a similar tweed blazer, white shirt with bow detail, wide-leg jeans and black boots.
Balmain button-embellished fringed tweed blazer, $2,571 from Net-a-Porter
Cotton Poplin shirt with bow detail, price unavailable from RedValentino
Wide-leg full-length jeans, $69.90 from Zara
Maison Margiela tabi split-toe leather ankle boots, $983 from Net-a-Porter
Seo-hyun
Last seen in Private Lives (2020) opposite actor Go Kyung-pyo, singer-actress Seo-hyun’s style can be described as polished and feminine. Take this monochromatic pink outfit here that plays with varying textures.
If fuchsia is too attention-grabbing for you, we recommend going with blush pink instead with a blazer, halter neck satin dress, handbag and slip-on mules. Your outfit for Wednesday is settled.
Double-breasted blazer, $119 from Zara
Galvan Sienna satin halterneck midi dress, $900 from Net-a-Porter
Lady Dior My ABCDior bag, price unavailable from Dior
Sculptural heel pointed toe mules, $59.90 from Charles & Keith
Joy
Joy from girl group Red Velvet is astute at dressing comfortably and stylishly.
Here, she lets her pastel-coloured bag and shoes be the star of the outfit while going neutral with an olive and khaki blouse and skirt combo.
Leather vest top, $379 from Cos
Midi skirt, $39.90 from Zara
Staud Moon mini leather tote, $304 from Net-a-Porter
Square toe ankle strap pumps, $46.90 from Charles & Keith
Lee Sung-kyung
Owing to her model background, actress Lee Sung-kyung always knows how to pull off stunning looks that don’t look overdone or difficult to execute.
To recreate this look, pick up a pink tweed dress and accessorise with drop earrings, an heirloom watch and black sandals.
Alice + Olivia Coley sequin-embellished metallic tweed mini dress, $532 from Net-a-Porter
CompletedWorks Wibble, Wobble gold-plated pearl hoop earrings, $360 from Net-a-Porter
Cartier Ballon Bleu de Cartier 33mm 18-karat gold and stainless steel watch, $13.020 from Net-a-Porter
Gabriela Hearst Lynn leather sandals, $951 from Net-a-Porter
Bae Suzy
For the adventurous, tap on Start-Up actress Bae Suzy and cop her take on clashing prints.
The key is to select pieces that are of similar colour or tonal family. In this case, Suzy’s outfit centres around yellow and warm tones.
Faithfull The Brand Gianna shirred checked linen midi dress, $354 from Net-a-Porter
Tomo Koizumi x Emilio Pucci leather-trimmed ruffled tulle shoulder bag, $1,025 from Net-a-Porter
Alighieri Aquarius 24kt gold-plated zodiac ring, $520 from MatchesFashion
Charlotte Olympia Kitty Leopard-print calf-hair flats, $800 from MatchesFashion
Park Shin-hye
Known for her roles in The Heirs (2013) and Memories of the Alhambra (2018), Park Shin-hye shows how to pull together a quick outfit without losing any style points.
Here, she sports a beige jumpsuit with a pink cardigan hung around her shoulders, a patterned crossbody bag and white heels.
Asceno Antwerp linen jumpsuit, $605 from MatchesFashion
Commes Des Garçon Girl V-neck cotton cardigan, $460 from MatchesFashion
Gucci + Ken Scott Dionysus super mini floral-print leather shoulder bag, $1,420 from Net-a-Porter
Roger Vivier Belle Vivier Trompette leather pumps, $1,248 from Net-a-Porter
This article was first published in Her World Online.