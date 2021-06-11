10 trendy and affordable work bags that are perfect for #GirlBosses

You know what they say… when you look good, you feel better . For all of us #girlbosses who spend most of our time hustling, it’s important that we make every second of the day count.

And that is exactly why we can’t afford time mulling over an outfit or allowing less than perfect dressing to dull our shine , especially when we are in the midst of slaying the boardroom.

We’ve got a tip for you: the right handbag pulls the whole look together, and stores everything you need with ease. Let your bag be the focal point and invest in these fashion-forward bags. Plus point? They look expensive but won’t break the bank . Consider us sold, and just take our money already.

1. Quilted Shoulder Bag With Chain, $55.90, Zara

PHOTO: Zara

Quilted bags are all the rage this season and if you’re looking for an affordable option that’s both stylish and functional, then consider Zara’s very own Quilted Shoulder Bag.

Available in several colourways, this stylish piece is a must-have in your wardrobe if you’re looking to add some colour and texture to your wardrobe. What we love most about this must-have is that the quilted texture of the bag that comes with gold chains, which adds some pizzazz against the backdrop of this minimalist design.

2. Sculptural Metal Handle Bag, $69.90, Charles & Keith

PHOTO: Charles & Keith

Nothing says business quite like a polished sculptural tote bag. Featuring contemporary shapes and sleek clean lines, this small-sized bag comes in a sophisticated trapezoid shape and an inner compartment so that you can stash all your nine-to-five essentials in an organised fashion.

We love how edgy the bag looks with the metal handle, and the bag also comes with a detachable strap so that you can wear it across the body for a casual touch when happy hour calls.

3. Mardi Mercredi Panini Bag, $124.90, Pomelo

PHOTO: Pomelo

Some of our favourite handbags of the season sport piquant, fresh colours and architectural shapes. This lemon bag from Pomelo happens to have both of the elements.

Featuring a rectangular vintage silhouette, this playful tote looks playful despite its clean finish. Guaranteed to freshen up and add a lively feel to your workplace ensemble, this tote bag is an incredibly chic statement item you need to add to your arsenal ASAP.

4. Snake Print Triangle Handbag, $27.30, Pomelo

PHOTO: Pomelo

Rendered in a muted shade of green that is all at once eye-catching and modern, this bag boasts a triangular silhouette that adds the right amount of dimensions to your look. Featuring a slim silhouette for a sleeker look, this bag can be worn in two different ways: as a handbag or even as a crossbody.

5. Woven Tote Bag, $79.90, Charles & Keith

PHOTO: Charles & Keith

If you love the look of LOEWE’s signature Woven Textured-Leather tote, but you can’t bear the thought of splashing on it, then we might have just found an affordable alternative that looks somewhat like the real deal. Introducing Charles & Keith’s Woven Tote Bag.

Perfect for minimalist lovers, this bag features a medium-sized interior that’s roomy enough to fit all your essentials and whatnots into one. On top of that, it also comes with a detachable strap which also easily converts it into a crossbody too.

6. Topshop Oversized Knot nylon Hobo bag, $51.88, ASOS

PHOTO: Asos

Slouchy hobo bags are poised for a major comeback this season. A perfect example is this voluminous shoulder bag from Topshop that comes with decorative knot details on the strap and a roomy interior, rendering it a practical companion for the modern woman who hauls her entire life in a receptacle.

Besides its supersized silhouette that gives off that nonchalant-chic vibe, the bag also comes with a zip-top fastening that keeps your items secure while you’re out.

7. Beaded mini bag, $89.90, Mango

PHOTO: Mango

There’s a compelling reason for the beaded bag’s resurgence: It elevates any outfit with a splash that’s equal parts edgy and playful. Take, for instance, this mini bag from Mango.

Adding a nostalgic craft-like feel to your look, this bohemian number is sure to introduce a cool factor to your workplace ensemble. Pair it with muted understated neutrals to give your look a fun pop of colour.

8. Bucket Bag With Rope Detailing, $39.90, Pedro

PHOTO: Pedro

Deemed as one of the hottest key bag trends of the year, the bucket bag shows no signs of slowing down as it continues to gain pre-eminence this season.

Featuring a cord top handle and rustic rope details, this brick red bucket bag from Pedro adds a whimsical nautical touch to sophisticated workwear.

9. Asymmetrical Handle Bucket Bag, $39.90, Pedro

PHOTO: Pedro

Showcasing Pedro’s contemporary femininity and meticulous craftsmanship, this powder-coloured Asymmetrical Handle Bucket Bag, a popular option from the brand’s line of accessories, sports sharp architectural lines and tortoiseshell and metal handles.

To top it all off, this luxe number doesn’t just elevate your look but it also comes with a detachable strap which comes in handy when you want to go hands-free.

10. Woven Fabric Crossbody bag, $69.90, Zara

PHOTO: Zara

If you’re looking for a bag that has that It-factor and one that is perfect for throwing your things in as you rush out the door, then consider this statement piece from Zara.

Boasting a woven fabric exterior, this crossbody bag is big enough to fit all your essentials and makes lugging around all your stuff actually look stylish. The straps that come with the bag is also adjustable and detachable, so you can carry it just the way you like it.

