14 places to order bubble tea delivery in Singapore

In stressful and uncertain times like these, we know we cannot do without mask-wearing , hand-washing, and taking the Covid-19 vaccine – when our turn comes eventually. We also know very well that we cannot do without stress-relievers and mood-boosters like… bubble tea.

Reportedly invented in Taiwan in the 1980s, bubble tea (or BBT as it’s affectionately known in Singapore) was initially a hot dessert drink that contained Taiwanese black tea, condensed milk, honey and tapioca pearls. These days, bubble tea is usually served ice cold, in a dizzying range of flavours – mango, grapefruit, matcha, taro, avocado and even savoury cheese.

Remember how bubble tea became such an essentiali-tea during last year’s circuit breaker? Well, even though we are nowhere near a BBT drought (fingers crossed) in Singapore, bubble tea remains highly sought after.

Whether you’re having a rough day at work, running errands outside or simply chilling with K-dramas at home, BBT offers an indescribably warm and fuzzy comfort that we doubt any BFF can measure up to. For some of us, bubble tea has become a must-have every day, or every other day.

To ensure you always have BBT at your fingertips, here’s a list of brands that offer bubble tea delivery in Singapore. Keep this handy, so you can skip the queues and crowds outside, and enjoy a drink anytime you like.

1. KOI Thé

This stalwart has been serving bubble teas in Singapore since 2007, and remains popular among students and working adults thanks to its reasonable prices. It has 60 outlets throughout the city-state, so ordering a cup is within easy reach.

Available on Foodpanda, GrabFood, and Deliveroo, usually from the nearest outlet located to you.

2. Chicha Sanchen

Thanks to its teapresso machines, individual cups of hot tea brewed on the spot result in a refined and fragrant cup of bubble tea. Their luscious Dong Ding Oolong Fresh Milk Tea comes highly recommended, or try the seasonal items such as the Taro Milk Tea, which reminds us of orh nee (yam paste dessert).

Available on Oddle (islandwide delivery in partnership with Yu Kee), Foodpanda, and GrabFood, usually from the nearest outlet located to you.

3. Playmade

Originating from Taiwan, Playmade is known for its pearls that come in flavours such as burnt caramel and black sesame. Their Chrysanthemum Tea, with the addition of chrysanthemum pearls, is a godsend on a sweltering day.

Available on Oddle (islandwide delivery), Foodpanda, and GrabFood, usually from the nearest outlet located to you.

4. Liho

A Singaporean brand born out of the shuttering of Gongcha, Liho’s menu made headlines because of its cheesy, foamy beverages. The brand has recently revamped its line-up; the Avocado Cheese certainly sounds interesting.

Available on www.bosshappydelivery.com (islandwide delivery), Foodpanda and GrabFood, usually from the nearest outlet located to you.

5. Gongcha

After exiting the Singapore market for a brief moment, Gongcha returned to the bubble tea fold to much acclaim. Recently, the Taiwanese brand launched a range of travel-inspired beverages that will transport your tastebuds to various countries such as South Korea (Daebak Banana) and the US (Cranberry Tea Ade).

Available on Foodpanda, GrabFood, and Deliveroo, usually from the nearest outlet located to you.

6. Milksha

Milksha is another popular bubble tea brand from Taiwan. All of its drinks are made with 100 per cent fresh milk (as opposed to creamer). Signatures include the Fresh Taro Milk, Azuki Matcha Milk and Black Sesame Milk. Don’t forget to add their glistening honey pearls, freeze-dried and air-flown directly from Taiwan.

Available on Oddle (islandwide delivery), Foodpanda and GrabFood, usually from the nearest outlet located to you.

7. Woobbee

If you have a penchant for Pei Pa Koa (a traditional Chinese cough syrup), the signature drink at this homegrown bubble tea chain offers a drink that uses the syrup as its main ingredient. The minty concoction will help soothe any sore throat and take the “heatiness” away.

Available on woobbee.b28.io (islandwide delivery), Foodpanda, and GrabFood, usually from the nearest outlet located to you.

8. Tiger Sugar

Tiger Sugar’s bestseller and “face” of their brand is the indulgent Brown Sugar Boba Milk – which has no tea in it – and contains just fresh milk, rich brown sugar syrup, and chewy tapioca pearls. Customers are also required to shake the drink exactly 15 times before drinking it – we wonder how they came up with that number!

Available on order.tigersugar.sg (islandwide delivery), Foodpanda and GrabFood, usually from the nearest outlet located to you.

9. Bober Tea

Bober’s R&D team reportedly spent one year canvassing the best of China, Japan and Taiwan’s teas to create their own tea blend. Some of their original creations include the refreshing Ruby GrapeFruit Green Tea, smooth Hokkaido Chizu Milk Tea, and Black Sugar Konjac Jelly Milk Tea.

Available on Oddle (islandwide delivery), Foodpanda, GrabFood and Deliveroo, usually from the nearest outlet located to you.

10. The Whale Tea

Hailing from Nanjing, China, The Whale Tea’s range of Volcanic Collagen tea is very Instagrammable.

Take for instance the Volcanic Sapphire Whale where its top layer of spirulina protein provides a sky-blue hue, and a bottom layer of lava-coloured peach gum collagen. The innovative brand also sells DIY Bubble Tea Kits on their website.

Available on order.thewhaletea.com.sg/rivervale-mall (islandwide delivery), Foodpanda, GrabFood and Deliveroo, usually from the nearest outlet located to you.

11. ShareTea

Originating from Taiwan, this global brand now has 300 stores in 16 countries. Our pick here would be the smoky-sweet Okinawa Milk Tea, which perfectly marries black tea, roasted brown sugar from Okinawa and coffee. Go easy on the sugar level though, as Okinawa Milk Tea is slightly sweeter than regular black teas.

Available on Foodpanda, GrabFood, and Deliveroo, usually from the nearest outlet located to you.

12. R&B Tea

R&B Tea’s history dates back to 2005 when Bruce, the founder, was working in Suzhou. There, he found himself craving for milk tea drinks that were ubiquitous in Taiwan, but were hard to find in China.

While their bestseller is the Brown Sugar Boba Milk, keep an eye out for specials such as the Mango Coconut Brulee – a mango-flavoured coconut drink with coconut milk foam and torched coconut sugar.

Available on Foodpanda and GrabFood, usually from the nearest outlet located to you.

13. Hollin

This Taiwanese tea brand takes extreme pride in their boba – the pearls are handmade daily and offered in a range of rotating flavours such as osmanthus, cocoa, and lychee. Chew on them in one of their speciality Rock Salt Macchiato beverages.

Available on Foodpanda and GrabFood, usually from the nearest outlet located to you.

14. i.tea

Popular with students because of its wallet-friendly prices, two of the bestsellers at i.tea are the Taro Bobo Fresh Milk, and Earl Grey Milk Tea. Aside from bubble teas, i.tea’s menu also features smoothies, ice blends and yoghurts.

Available on Foodpanda and GrabFood, usually from the nearest outlet located to you.

