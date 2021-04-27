15 affordable wedding jewellery brands for the cost-conscious bride

Worried about the price points of jewellery for your wedding day? You would be glad to hear that you don't have to spend an arm and a leg to glam up with fabulous accessories on your big day.

We've rounded up 15 jewellery brands that provide a variety of affordable and classic choices!

With delicate, minimalistic accessories trend on the radar, these contemporary pieces can be easily worn even after your big day - be it on date nights, or even casual work days.

From pieces starting from under S$20 and nothing over three digits, this list has your back neck, wrists and fingers sorted out!

1. Minimalist Lab

PHOTO: Minimalist Lab

Eponymous to its name, Minimalist Lab creates classic, sophisticated designs that are minimalist and meaningful.

Its range of sleek and tiny clean-cut jewellery are super versatile, it practically goes with all your other outfits including your wedding dress.

Price range: $$

Shipping: International Shipping

Website: www.minimalistlab.com

2. Tessellate. Co

PHOTO: Tessellate. Co

The simplest things in life are often the most beautiful.

If you're one who simply adores a minimalist piece that's unique, chic and affordable, Tessellate. Co's range of jewellery will definitely be right up your alley.

The brand is known for its high-quality semi-precious and precious gemstones, including a wide assortment of options for you to choose from - including diamond earrings, moonstone rings or silver charm bracelets.

Price range: $$ to $$$

Shipping: Free international shipping

Website: shoptessellate.co

3. The Mindful Company

PHOTO: The Mindful Company

Looking for a timeless piece that's both meaningful and modern? Peep The Mindful Company's range of accessories.

Designed with a personal touch to each piece, the brand also goes beyond fashion and offers a wide range of customisable pieces like the ones from its 'I Am' Collection.

Here, you can personalise your own piece of jewellery and honour precious memories or milestones by having a symbol, a special date or your power word engraved on it.

Price range: $$

Shipping fee: Free shipping above $60 within Singapore. Also available for International Shipping.

Website: mindful-company.com

4. Lucy & Mui

PHOTO: Lucy & Mui

Emjoy feminine, modern aesthetic through wearable, bespoke jewellery with Lucy & Mui's designs which handcrafted by local Singaporean artisans with more than 20 years of experience.

Price range: $$ to $$$

Shipping: Free international shipping

Website: www.lucyandmui.com

5. Curious Creatures

PHOTO: Curious Creatures

Eclectic and modern, the exquisite designs from Curious Creatures are inspired by the raw beauty of semi-precious stones and geometric shapes.

Price range: $$

Shipping: Free shipping for Singapore

Website: www.curiouscreatures.cc

6. Choo Yilin

PHOTO: Choo Yilin

A local award winning label and jeweller, Choo Yilin's aesthetics combines oriental elements with classic styles using handpicked Type A Burmese jadeite and vibrant-coloured semi-precious gemstones.

Price range: $$$

Shipping: Free shipping above S$150

Website: www.chooyilin.com/

7. The Ordinary Co

PHOTO: The Ordinary Co

Effortlessly stylish and sophisticated, local fashion brand The Ordinary Co offers a wide selection of modern accessories for daily wear and special occasions.

Price range: $

Shipping: Free shipping within Singapore

Website: http://theordinary.co/

8. By Invite Only

PHOTO: By Invite Only

Founded by Trixie Khong, a self-taught jewellery crafter, By Invite Only is a well-loved local brand that consistently creates beautifully on-trend designs that are classy and easy-to-wear.

Price range: $ to $$

Shipping: Free shipping above S$50

Website: www.byinviteonly.info/

9. Wanderlust + Co

PHOTO: Wanderlust + Co

Expect bold and unique jewellery pieces from Wanderlust + Co, a Australian-based jewellery brand, with the use of a wide eclectic range of high-quality materials like cubic zirconia stones, brass metal, stainless steel and 14 - 24k gold plating.

Price range: $$ to $$$

Shipping: Free international shipping for orders above US$60

Website: www.wanderlustandco.com/

10. Monica Vinader

PHOTO: Monica Vinader

A British luxury jewellery brand with celebrities like Emma Watson and Olivia Palermo as part of their following, Monica Vinader creates wearable, contemporary pieces using vibrant gemstones and cutting-edge diamonds.

Price range: $$$

Shipping: Free shipping for Singapore

Retail stores: ION Orchard, Takashimaya

Website: www.monicavinader.com

11. Just Tangy

PHOTO: Just Tangy

Just Tangy is a Singapore-based online retailer that curates and brings in unique international designer brands like Elizabeth and James Jewelry and Samantha Wills Luxe Jewellery to our local shores.

Price range: $ to $$$

Shipping: Free shipping above S$150

Website: www.justtangy.com

12. Thomas Sabo

PHOTO: Thomas Sabo

Thomas Sabo's trend-oriented and luxe designs are a safe bet to make if you're looking for affordable, quality pieces that will last.

Price range: $$$

Retail stores: ION Orchard, Takashimaya, Vivo City, Raffles City Shopping Centre and Parkway Parade

Website: www.thomassabo.com

13. Tree & Bee

PHOTO: Tree & Bee

Based in Singapore, Tree & Bee handcrafts 100 per cent of their designs.

They work mostly with 925 silver, 14k gold and gemstones to create dainty, delicate pieces.

Price range: $ to $$

Shipping: Normal or registered mail via Singpost & International shipping

Website: www.etsy.com/shop/treenbee

14. Fashionology

PHOTO: Fashionology

With a modern, minimalistic twist on fine, ethnic jewellery, Fashionology offers handcrafted jewellery using quality material such as 925 silver and 14k gold alongside minimalistic gemstones.

Price range: $ to $$

Shipping: Free international shipping

Website: www.fashionology.nl/

15. Aeroculata

PHOTO: Aeroculata

Aeroculata is an Indonesian jewellery brand founded by a couple and it is well-known for its contemporary and highly-customizable pieces.

Price range: $ to $$

Shipping: International shipping

Website: www.aeroculata.com/

This article was first published in Her World Online.