15 affordable wedding jewellery brands for the cost-conscious bride

Worried about the price points of jewellery for your wedding day? You would be glad to hear that you don't have to spend an arm and a leg to glam up with fabulous accessories on your big day.
We've rounded up 15 jewellery brands that provide a variety of affordable and classic choices!
With delicate, minimalistic accessories trend on the radar, these contemporary pieces can be easily worn even after your big day - be it on date nights, or even casual work days.
From pieces starting from under S$20 and nothing over three digits, this list has your back neck, wrists and fingers sorted out!
1. Minimalist Lab
Eponymous to its name, Minimalist Lab creates classic, sophisticated designs that are minimalist and meaningful.
Its range of sleek and tiny clean-cut jewellery are super versatile, it practically goes with all your other outfits including your wedding dress.
Price range: $$
Shipping: International Shipping
Website: www.minimalistlab.com
2. Tessellate. Co
The simplest things in life are often the most beautiful.
If you're one who simply adores a minimalist piece that's unique, chic and affordable, Tessellate. Co's range of jewellery will definitely be right up your alley.
The brand is known for its high-quality semi-precious and precious gemstones, including a wide assortment of options for you to choose from - including diamond earrings, moonstone rings or silver charm bracelets.
Price range: $$ to $$$
Shipping: Free international shipping
Website: shoptessellate.co
3. The Mindful Company
Looking for a timeless piece that's both meaningful and modern? Peep The Mindful Company's range of accessories.
Designed with a personal touch to each piece, the brand also goes beyond fashion and offers a wide range of customisable pieces like the ones from its 'I Am' Collection.
Here, you can personalise your own piece of jewellery and honour precious memories or milestones by having a symbol, a special date or your power word engraved on it.
Price range: $$
Shipping fee: Free shipping above $60 within Singapore. Also available for International Shipping.
Website: mindful-company.com
4. Lucy & Mui
Emjoy feminine, modern aesthetic through wearable, bespoke jewellery with Lucy & Mui's designs which handcrafted by local Singaporean artisans with more than 20 years of experience.
Price range: $$ to $$$
Shipping: Free international shipping
Website: www.lucyandmui.com
5. Curious Creatures
Eclectic and modern, the exquisite designs from Curious Creatures are inspired by the raw beauty of semi-precious stones and geometric shapes.
Price range: $$
Shipping: Free shipping for Singapore
Website: www.curiouscreatures.cc
6. Choo Yilin
A local award winning label and jeweller, Choo Yilin's aesthetics combines oriental elements with classic styles using handpicked Type A Burmese jadeite and vibrant-coloured semi-precious gemstones.
Price range: $$$
Shipping: Free shipping above S$150
Website: www.chooyilin.com/
7. The Ordinary Co
Effortlessly stylish and sophisticated, local fashion brand The Ordinary Co offers a wide selection of modern accessories for daily wear and special occasions.
Price range: $
Shipping: Free shipping within Singapore
Website: http://theordinary.co/
8. By Invite Only
Founded by Trixie Khong, a self-taught jewellery crafter, By Invite Only is a well-loved local brand that consistently creates beautifully on-trend designs that are classy and easy-to-wear.
Price range: $ to $$
Shipping: Free shipping above S$50
Website: www.byinviteonly.info/
9. Wanderlust + Co
Expect bold and unique jewellery pieces from Wanderlust + Co, a Australian-based jewellery brand, with the use of a wide eclectic range of high-quality materials like cubic zirconia stones, brass metal, stainless steel and 14 - 24k gold plating.
Price range: $$ to $$$
Shipping: Free international shipping for orders above US$60
Website: www.wanderlustandco.com/
10. Monica Vinader
A British luxury jewellery brand with celebrities like Emma Watson and Olivia Palermo as part of their following, Monica Vinader creates wearable, contemporary pieces using vibrant gemstones and cutting-edge diamonds.
Price range: $$$
Shipping: Free shipping for Singapore
Retail stores: ION Orchard, Takashimaya
Website: www.monicavinader.com
11. Just Tangy
Just Tangy is a Singapore-based online retailer that curates and brings in unique international designer brands like Elizabeth and James Jewelry and Samantha Wills Luxe Jewellery to our local shores.
Price range: $ to $$$
Shipping: Free shipping above S$150
Website: www.justtangy.com
12. Thomas Sabo
Thomas Sabo's trend-oriented and luxe designs are a safe bet to make if you're looking for affordable, quality pieces that will last.
Price range: $$$
Retail stores: ION Orchard, Takashimaya, Vivo City, Raffles City Shopping Centre and Parkway Parade
Website: www.thomassabo.com
13. Tree & Bee
Based in Singapore, Tree & Bee handcrafts 100 per cent of their designs.
They work mostly with 925 silver, 14k gold and gemstones to create dainty, delicate pieces.
Price range: $ to $$
Shipping: Normal or registered mail via Singpost & International shipping
Website: www.etsy.com/shop/treenbee
14. Fashionology
With a modern, minimalistic twist on fine, ethnic jewellery, Fashionology offers handcrafted jewellery using quality material such as 925 silver and 14k gold alongside minimalistic gemstones.
Price range: $ to $$
Shipping: Free international shipping
Website: www.fashionology.nl/
15. Aeroculata
Aeroculata is an Indonesian jewellery brand founded by a couple and it is well-known for its contemporary and highly-customizable pieces.
Price range: $ to $$
Shipping: International shipping
Website: www.aeroculata.com/
This article was first published in Her World Online.