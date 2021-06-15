15 Korean celeb-approved hair tweaks to elevate your WFH style in seconds

Video calls have increased since the start of circuit breaker and it isn’t going anywhere come Q4.

You might be able to get away with going makeup-free and wearing comfy pajamas with webcams only hitting the shoulders and above, but it’s still important to look professional even if you’re working from home.

While you can always throw your hair in a bun and call it a day, elevating your WFH hairstyle can be as simple as twisting the front of your mane or scrunching your tresses with some texturising spray.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up 15 Korean celeb-approved hair tweaks for an effortless style update.

1. Park Shin-hye: Side pinned

If you’re looking for a way to pull back the sides of your hair but don’t want the pins to show, try this simple hairstyle as seen on Park Shin-hye. All you need to do is to centre part your hair in the middle and use a bobby pin to pin the sides of your hair to sweep it away from your face.

Personally, we think that this hairstyle is great especially if you have bangs as it fixes any flyaways and keeps it from covering your face while you work from home.

ALSO READ: 14 bob hairstyles inspired by Korean celebs

2. Jennie: Low pigtails

Pigtails are totally underrated. And though wearing pigtails as adults can be tricky, celebrities like Jennie show us how this simple hairstyle can still look stylish at any age.

Of course, this hairstyle doesn’t require much skill to achieve. All you have to do is to separate your hair into two sections and secure them with a hair tie on each side.

It’s a total no-brainer hairstyle that anyone (with long hair) can easily do by themselves — plus, it looks super flattering on most face shapes too.

3. Hwasa: Simple bun

A staple for many back in the days, the claw clips are making a comeback this year and celebrities like Hwasa are leading the way.

Whether you’re out running errands, or at home doing your chores, this hairstyle is so versatile — it looks a bit more grown-up than a scrunchie, is less damaging than hair ties and it’s also super easy to incorporate with any outfit.

All you need to do is to simply slick your hair back, twist into a low bun, and let the loose ends flop down.

4. Bae Suzy: Twisted ponytail

Speaking of claw clips, Bae Suzy shows us how this chic hairstyle is perfect for your everyday look. If you’re looking to elevate your look in an instant, try going for a little boho style like the modern twisted ponytail to sweep your hair away from your face.

Twist half of your hair at the back and secure it with a claw clip or even a bow for an effortlessly chic look.

5. Park Min-young: ‘90s inspired high ponytail

Ariana might be the first to jump on the high ponytail bandwagon, but she certainly won’t be the last if the latest celeb hairstyles are any indication. What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim star Park Min-young was recently seen sporting the gravity-defying hairdo.

If you’re thinking of attempting the super-sleek and flyaway-free ponytail, you will need to flip your head upside down and gather all of your hair to the crown of your head with a boar brush.

Once you’re happy with the way it looks, lock that ponytail in with a hair scrunchie or any other hair tie of your choice.

ALSO READ: 5 beauty hacks Korean girls swear by to look 10/10 every day

6. Lisa: Bandana-rama

Depending on how you style it, bandanas can totally change the vibe of a look. Blackpink’s Lisa shows the classic yet cool way of rocking a bandana. She wore her bandana as a headband by giving it a slight fold (slightly wider than an inch) to create ’50s or ’90s flair.

Pro tip: to add volume to the crown part of your hair, randomly tease the front section with a teasing comb and hairspray before wrapping the bandana around your head.

7. IU: Textured mermaid waves

To recreate IU’s ethereal, tousled textured waves when you’re nowhere near the shore, apply texturising cream or spray to damp hair, from from the roots to the ends before twisting or braiding. Secure with a hair elastic.

Once dry, undo the twist or braid and scrunch with hands to define the waves and add body.

8. Hyuna: Half-up, half-down

This hairstyle actually looks better on second day hair. It disguises greasy roots and tames frizzy layers in a pinch, all whilst still looking professional and polished. Face-framing layers like Hyuna’s will add a fun flirty flair to this bangin’ (pun fully intended) do.

9. Kim Sae-ron: Subtle French girl barrette

If you part your hair to the side everyday, switch it up by pinning your hair down with a pretty barrette, like what Kim Sae-ron did here. There are a few things that make this hairstyle look sophisticated rather than childish.

First, The Man From Nowhere star chose a barrette that is not plastic but mother-of-pearl, with a clean and simple design. Second, pinning hair back from the face accentuates the features while showing off the length and texture of the hair, unlike the boring messy bun.

10. Son Ye-jin: Pigtail braids

Not only are they unexpected and unapologetically girly, pigtail braids are also an effortless way to elevate your look if you’re tired of the same old style. This hairstyle can be worn messy or sleek.

If you’re going for the messy look seen on Son Ye-jin, pull at the plaits just a bit. For a sleek finish, use hair oil or hair spray to rid flyaways and strays.

ALSO READ: 13 celebrity hairstyles that will make you want to cut your hair short

11. Seolhyun: ’90s supermodel clap clip updo

The look of choice for AOA’s Seolhyun is a slicked-back bun with a claw clip holding it all together. The humble claw clip instantly fixes a bad hair day and makes any outfit look more put together.

Simply wrap all your hair in a knot and secure it with the humble acrylic accessory for a sleek updo that looks much more chic compared to your usual hair tie fastened messy bun.

12. Joy: Accent braids

To recreate Red Velvet Joy’s low-maintenance accent braid hairstyle, take two tiny sections of hair on each side, and plait each in a simple, three-strand style. Rocking this hairstyle with a vibrant gingham top and rose-hued lip is optional, but highly encouraged.

13. Rosé: Soft romantic low pony

Rosé tousled low pony will look just as breathtaking in a peaceful meadow as it will in your next Zoom meeting. The key to this look is making sure your hair isn’t pulled too tightly. Gently smooth your hair back into a low pony and fasten it with a hair elastic.

Pull some random sections of hair from behind the ear or at the neckline to frame the face.

14. Krystal: Side braid

Aside from switching on the A.C all hours of the day, another easy (and affordable!) way to look and keep cool is putting your hair in a simple side braid. This thrown-to-the-side hairstyle seen on Krystal is not just cute but also functional.

If you’re working with second day hair, make sure to massage dry shampoo into the roots to add volume and prevent your tresses from looking greasy and limp.

15. Lee Sung-kyung: Padded headband

Padded headbands were first thrust into the spotlight when Prada showcased a silky voluminous style in its spring 2019 runway show.

Compared to their regular thin counterparts, these padded headbands create the illusion of volume when worn and also have a more luxe and regal feel. Take a cue from model actress Lee Sung-kyung to inspire you.

Padded headbands look good on both straight locks and tousled textured waves. You can part your hair in any way when wearing the headband but most tastemakers go for the middle part.

ALSO READ: 8 best hair and beauty looks from Hi, Bye Mama! actress Kim Tae-Hee

This article was first published in Her World Online.