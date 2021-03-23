16 best rooftop bars in Singapore for romantic date nights

Looking for somewhere to kick back and relax in the evenings with your significant other? What better way than somewhere sky-high, where you get to feel a chilly breeze in your hair as you sip on a tipple. Even better if you get a gorgeous view of the night sky and city skyline.

Check out these rooftop bars for killer views and delicious drinks:

1. VUE

For spritz cocktails and grilled meats

With sweeping views of Marina Bay and our iconic city skyline as your backdrop, this rooftop bar and grill comprises three sections – a main dining room, a private dining room for 12 and an al fresco pavilion that houses Singapore’s first outdoor spritz bar.

It’s where you can relish 14 different types of spritz cocktails, from classic options like the Basil Spritz ($24) that combines dry gin, basil and lemon; to a more fruity option like the Ispahan ($22) that’s made of raspberry-infused gin, lychee and rose; as well as the Geisha’s Gaze ($24) that’s a combination of umeshu, prosecco and just a hint of bourbon.

Vue is at OUE Bayfront, Level 19, 50 Collyer Quay, Singapore 049321, tel: 8879 0923.

2. Level33

For craft beer enthusiasts

Perched 33 floors above Marina Bay, this rooftop bar is a must-visit for those who love a good craft beer (or two). Priding itself as the world’s highest urban microbrewery, all beers are brewed on-site by the resident brewmaster Gabriel Garcia.

The lineup includes the 33.1 Blond Lager, 33.15 India Pale Ale, 33.3 Sout, 33.4 House Porter and 33.9 Wheat Beer, all of which come with their own backstories. The rooftop terrace offers bar stool seats facing Marina Bay Sands, so you can sit back and take in the view with a delicious drink in hand.

The space also comprises a restaurant and lounge, so you can dine indoors before heading to the rooftop terrace for a nightcap.

Level33 is at #33-01 Marina Boulevard, Tower 1 Marina Bay Financial Centre, Singapore 018981, tel: 6834 3133.

3. Flnt

Taking over the premises of the former Salt grill & Sky bar, Nikkei (Japanese-Peruvian) gastrobar Flnt affords the same panoramic views through soaring glass windows. Tip: Make a reservation for dinner around 6pm to 7pm to catch that glorious sunset.

On the menu, you can look forward to starters and sharing platters of refreshing ceviche Nikkei, crispy Sakura kakiage, decadent foie gras taco with rocoto yoghurt dressing and kaffir lime leaf, as well as mains like the tender miso-infused cod ($28++) served with punchy aji verde by Head Chef Lamley Chua.

The sake-forward cocktails are dangerously delightful, like the Mizuame. Nicknamed Hi-Chew, it’s reminiscent of the Japanese candy with a blend of Kyoho grape sake and Cointreau, cherry blossom syrup and citrus fruits. Plus, it’s dramatically presented on a bed of dry ice that nods to Mount Fuji.

Flnt is at 2 Orchard Turn, Level 55 & 56 Ion Orchard, Singapore 238801.

4. Kinki Restaurant + Bar

For modern Japanese bites

Head to the upper floor of this contemporary Japanese restaurant in Collyer Quay for breathtaking, panoramic views of Marina Bay.

Hitting the 10-year-mark of its opening in Singapore, the hip urban restaurant and bar has reopened its doors to unveil a fresh look, boasting a palette of dark sensual tones, LED light strips and artworks by furniture designer Sean Dunston, and new graffiti by local artist ANTZ at the rooftop.

It continues to serve up inventive takes on Japanese classics, with signatures like the Rock and Roll Maki, Cowabunga (seared A4 Wagyu beef slices rolled with cream cheese, cucumber and homemade spicy mayo, $36), and the Unagi Claypot ($35), a previously seasonal item that’s now a permanent fixture.

New menu additions include Corn Duo ($16) and Grilled Squid Chimichurri ($32). Then of course, there are the drinks; from sake to classic cocktails and the ‘Kinki Rockstar’cocktail line-up, there’s something for everyone.

Kinki Restaurant + Bar is at 70 Collyer Quay, #02-02 Customs House, Singapore 049323, tel: 6533 3471.

5. Southbridge

For oysters and gin

For unbeatable views of the Singapore River at night, head to this cosy and intimate rooftop bar along Boat Quay known for its delicious oysters, gin and cocktails. Served in plates of six, the oysters cost from just $24 and include dressings like ponzu and yuzu, bulldog sauce and mignonette sauce.

Other bar bites include Wagyu Beef Sliders ($18), Octopus Taco ($18) and Triple Cheese Truffle Bikini (a Spanish-style grilled sandwich, $18). Pair your dishes with a wide selection of wines, gin and tonics as well as crafted cocktails.

Southbridge is at 80 Boat Quay, Level 5 Rooftop, Singapore 049868, tel: 6877 6965.

6. Bar Canary

For a garden-in-a-city feel

Situated on the fourth floor of Grand Park Orchard, this poolside lounge offers a relaxing retreat from the hustle and bustle of the city. Alright, so it doesn’t offer as impressive a view as some of the other bars on this list, but the beautiful outdoor garden setting complete with fairy lights at night makes this a wonderful space to unwind.

With plenty of seating options from cosy lounge chairs to spacious armchairs, all that’s left to do is to order one of their signature Boozy Pops and a sharing platter from their recently-refreshed menu (which has new plant-based additions), and you’re set.

Bar Canary is at Grand Park Orchard Level 4, 270 Orchard Road, Singapore 238857, tel: 6603 8855.

7. Loof

For a spot of fun with a local touch

Loof (a play on the way some Singaporeans pronounce ‘roof’), by the Lo and Behold Group, has been a local favourite since 2005. We love the breezy vibe, the old school Mamashop (check out their pre-iPad knick knacks and old-school snacks here) and the superb view of the Raffles Hotel.

Quirky South-east Asian-influenced cocktails, such as its signature Loof Bubble Tea ($22) that comes shaken with vodka, orange liqueur, sour plum, passion fruit, calamansi, lemon, yogurt and fruity pearls, come highly recommended.

And you should try its modern-Singaporean-meets-bar-grub dishes, such as the Loof Original Ramly ($23) and Chilli Crab Waffle Fries ($15).

Loof is at #03-07 Odeon Towers, Extension Rooftop, 331 North Bridge Road, tel: 6337 9416.

8. Art

For a classy evening

Perched on the sixth level of the National Gallery Singapore, Aura Sky Lounge has been rebranded ‘Art’ and is a neo-Italian rooftop dining destination with an indoor salon that can seat 168 guests and an Outdoor Terrace

Fronted by the amazing view of the Marina Bay skyline, the sophisticated restaurant and bar is headed by Group Executive Chef Daniele Sperindio, who draws ideas and inspirations from his Italian roots and culinary experiences abroad.

While taking in the awesome sights at night, munch on some Kagoshima Beef Tartare ($28) or Artisanal Cheese with Homemade Warm Muscatel Raisins and Altamura Bread ($38) and toast to the good life with The Fig’n Rum ($22), which features Mount Gay Black Barrel Rum, roasted figs and cinnamon cordial, and balsamic vinegar.

Art is at #06-02, National Gallery Singapore, 1 St Andrews Road, tel: 6866 1977.

9. Smoke & Mirrors

Also at National Gallery Singapore is Smoke & Mirrors, which presents a stunning cityscape view. The 2,400sqf bar’s focal point is a 4.7m-wide sleek metallic mirror-finished counter.

You can expect innovative cocktails, with ones that nod to Singapore’s heritage like the By The Padang ($25), to Bananas In A Glass ($26) that’s a tribute to local artist Georgette Chen’s Bananas in a Basket art piece. It features barrel-aged banana cognac, vermouth and bitters.

Smoke & Mirrors is at #06-01 National Gallery Singapore, 1 St. Andrew’s Road, Singapore 178957.

10. Lavo

For a spectacular visual display

There is no shortage of places for drinks on level 57 of the Marina Bay Sands (Spago has a laid-back garden feel, and there is the SkyBar at Cé La Vi), but Lavo — a partnership between Marina Bay Sands and restaurant-nightlife group TAO Group — remains our top pick for a special evening.

Not only will you have the dazzling lights of the city, but you will also enjoy ahn excellent view of the outdoor light and water show display, Spectra.

Be mesmerised by the beautiful symphony of music, water and light, with a cocktail in hand – perhaps a Midtown Negroni ($25), with Gordon’s Gin, Amaro Montenegro and Cinzano Dry Vermouth.

The bar/restaurant/lounge also features classic Italian-American cuisine ranging from pizzas and pastas to grilled steaks. You’ll want to leave room for its signature 20 Layer Chocolate Cake ($28).

Lavo is at Level 57, Sands SkyPark, Hotel Tower 1, Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue, tel: 6688 8591.

11. Mr Stork

For an escape from the hustle and bustle

Mr Stork, nestled on Level 39 of the exquisite Andaz Singapore, is a tranquil rooftop bar set among tropical landscaping with cobbled pavements and ten teepee huts. The unobstructed 360-degree view of the city skyline and the heartlands is definitely a draw, so do try to come by in the late afternoon (they open at 5pm on weekdays and 3pm on weekends), before it gets busy, for a nice stroll. The sunset, we hear, is stunning.

Cocktails here lean toward the fruity and floral style featuring garden herbs and fresh fruits.

We enjoyed Ruby ($22), a citrusy concoction made with lemon, ginger, fresh mint, vermouth and Ceylon Arrack, a traditional Sri Lankan spirit distilled from the sap of the coconut flower and aged in Sri Lankan oak casks, and also Rhubarb ($22), a fizzy drink made with fresh rhubarb puree, strawberry and lemon juice, sparkling wine and a shot of vodka.

For bites, the Chef’s Selection gives you a sampling platter ($55 for two to three persons) of Avocado Bruschetta, Chicken Karaage

King Salmon Tartare Cone, and Panko Tiger Prawn if you can’t decide.

Mr Stork is at Level 39, Andaz Singapore, 5 Fraser Street, tel: 6408 1234.

12. 1-Altitude Gallery & Bar

For the ultimate view

This award-winning venue, often referred to as the “world’s highest alfresco bar”, stands 282 metres above the Singapore’s Central Business District. The 360-degree view of the city’s spectacular skyline from here is unparalleled. So it is no wonder that this remains a coveted spot for celebrations, parties and weddings.

Snap the best photos at its triangular tip, or lounge in one of their cabana beds as you sip a cocktail.

The Gallery & Bar is part of the multi-concept lifestyle destination 1-Altitude, which occupies over 16,000 square feet of space spread across four levels (including the ALT Café & Bar on the ground floor) at One Raffles Place.

The restaurant, Stellar, at level 62, is helmed by Executive Chef Christopher Millar and features progressive Australian cuisine, while the club lounge at Altimate (level 61) is an exclusive nightspot.

1-Altitude Gallery & Bar is at Level 63, 1 Raffles Place, tel: 6438 0410.

13. Lin Rooftop Bar

For an Asian twist

This Asian alfresco rooftop bar sits atop Link Hotel in the trendy Tiong Bahru district. Its interesting cocktail menu includes international classics as well as their house concoctions that incorporate flavours of the East such as lychee and sour plum.

There’s even a bacon-infused whiskey cocktail cheekily names the “Tipsy Pig” — the umami flavour of the bacon, our bartender explained, helps balance out the sharpness of the whiskey.

Lin Rooftop Bar is at Link Hotel, 50 Tiong Bahru Road (closed on Sundays), tel: 9487 4290.

Note: Lin Rooftop Bar is temporarily closed till April 2021. For updates, refer to its Facebook page.

14. Potato Head Folk

For a magical evening

If you haven’t heard, Keong Saik is the place to be, and Potato Head Folk prides itself as an iconic landmark on this street. Apart from amazing, juicy burgers, its rooftop bar on the fourth floor has the perfect ambiance to kick back and relax with a drink or five.

Think fairy lights, garden furniture and a bohemian vibe to accompany tipples like Coconut Negroni ($23), and Zombie #36 ($25), concocted with House 5-Rum blend, Wray and Nephew Overproof Rum, house-made spiced falernum, passion fruit syrup, and fresh lime juice.

Potato Head Folk is at 36 Keong Saik Road (closed on Mondays), tel: 6327 1939.

15. Lantern

For something elegant and groovy

Framed by an infinity lap pool and lush landscaping, this stylish rooftop bar, with a gorgeous view of the Marina Bay area, is a favoured spot for parties and celebrations.

Nibble on its popular butter-poached Lobster Roll with Mayonnaise and Truffles Fries ($39) or Mini Wagyu Beef Sliders ($30 for three) – while sipping on refreshing cocktails such as Red Lantern ($24), which has tequila, watermelon, cucumber, lime, and the Imperial Berry Mojito ($28) with rum, berries, mint, and champagne.

And from now till Mar 31, 2021, it’s Ladies Night every Wednesday – gather your girls for one-for-one champagne by the bottle and one-for-one Italian Connection cocktail, featuring smoked vodka, blackcurrant jam and muddled black grapes ($28++ per glass).

Lantern is at Level 8, The Fullerton Bay Hotel Singapore, 80 Collyer Quay, tel: 6597 5299.

16. Braci

For a quieter getaway

This one Michelin-starred Italian restaurant-bar might be smack in the middle of Boat Quay, but it’s a serene hideaway to watch the hubbub from above. We love their smooth, polished spins on classic cocktails like the Hanky Panky ($24) and Negroni ($28).

Or be seduced by the delectable Tiramisu ($24), with an orange and vanilla-infused vodka, Mozart Chocolate liqueur, Frangelico and homemade coffee liqueur.

Be warned (or excited): they do double shots!

Braci is at Level 6, 52 Boat Quay (closed on Sundays), tel: 6866 1933.

