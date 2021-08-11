16 cooling beauty products to survive Singapore's hot weather

The middle months of the year are typically the hottest – and the time when your skin is crying out for cold comfort.

Besides the obvious sensorial relief, there are actual visible perks to keeping the face and body in a chill state.

Studies have shown that there’s a close link between heat and sebum production – when skin temperature goes up by one deg C, sebum production increases by 10 per cent.

More sebum, mixed with sweat, is more likely to clog pores, which in turn causes whiteheads, blackheads and zits.

Heat also causes pores to become enlarged and visible – read: a more tired, frazzled and greasy-looking face.

And those with sensitive or thin skin may find themselves frequently battling redness and irritation, as blood vessels dilate in reaction to the hot environment.

Since it’s neither possible – nor healthy – to stay confined within an air-conditioned room all day, try keeping your cool with these products that promise to chill and freshen up your skin and body.

Face preps and moisturisers

Boscia Cryosea Firming Icy-Cold Cleanser, $45

PHOTO: Boscia

Wake up your senses and start the day on a fresh note with this facial cleanser. Alpha- hydroxy acids help to retexturise skin, leaving it softer, smoother and ready for additional skincare steps.

Dior Capture Totale Super Potent Eye Serum, $116

PHOTO: Dior

The serum works to improve the tone, firmness and hydration of the eye contours, but it’s the patented applicator that has an instant effect.

Made of a thermo-active alloy called Zamac, it’s said to lower skin’s temperature by a few degrees, thereby depuffing and firming skin.

Kate Somerville Tight’N Cryogenic Tightening Gel, $190

PHOTO: Kate Somerville

Works like a corset to visibly firm and tighten skin. The foam-like formula brings a cool, tingling and bubbling sensation when applied that lasts for several minutes.

Origins Original Skin Pore Perfecting Cooling Primer with Willowherb, $62

PHOTO: Origins

Inspired by the old beauty hack of massaging ice cubes over the face to boost microcirculation, this mousse primer has a cool-on-contact formula that shrinks pores and smooths skin. Silica and mineral pigments provide a mattifying effect.

Dermalogica Clear Start Cooling Aqua Jelly, $41

PHOTO: Dermalogica

Great for oily skin, this has a dewy finish that doesn’t veer into unwanted shine. Its jelly- based formula is a chilly treat, and it provides ample hydration while curbing excess oil. Blue tansy flower oil and blueberry extract help to calm irritation.

Ohiohoo Oh No Red Cream, $33

PHOTO: Ohiohoo

Clinical tests show that this moisturiser brings about an average drop of 3.9 deg C in skin temperature after application – very handy for those with irritable or acne-prone skin.

Parsley extract and green tea water soothe redness and replenish moisture.

Philosophy Renewed Hope In A Jar A Water Cream, $64

PHOTO: Philosophy

Its airy, souffle texture feels weightless on skin and allows it to absorb quickly, creating a healthy glow and touchably soft skin. Besides an instant cooling sensation, you also get lasting hydration for up to 72 hours.

Clarins Hydra-Essentiel Cooling Gel, $82

PHOTO: Clarins

This has a noticeably cool and refreshing feel, sinking into skin fast with no greasy feel. It also helps skin to lock in water and boosts the natural production of hyaluronic acid.

La Mer The Moisturizing Cool Gel Cream, $150-$525

PHOTO: La Mer

A variant of the brand’s iconic moisturising cream, this has the same famous healing ingredient derived from sea kelp, but with a more delicate, soothing feel that’s well- suited to hot climes.

Masks

Ole Henriksen Cold Plunge Pore Mask, $56

PHOTO: Ole Henriksen

Based on the “cold plunge” step in Scandinavian sauna cycles, this cooling clay mask uses antioxidant-rich Alpine botanicals to help curb surface oil and reduce the appearance of pores.

Elemis Ultra Smart Pro- Collagen Aqua Infusion Mask, $250

PHOTO: Elemis

This gel mask works on various signs of skin ageing, including deep-set lines, roughness and dullness, by delivering a strong boost of hydration.

The cooling effect instantly revives tired skin. A little goes a long way, so you don’t have to layer it on too thick.

Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber Gel Mask, $88

PHOTO Peter Thomas Roth

Like a thirst- quenching juice mix for parched, sensitive skin, this is loaded with botanical extracts like cucumber, camomile, sugarcane and aloe vera that soothe, hydrate and detoxify.

Lavien Collagen Ice Gel Pad, $42 for box of five

PHOTO: Lavien

Suitable for all skin types, this alcohol-free sheet hydrates and restores a healthy bounce to skin with a moisture gel that contains 69 per cent collagen essence.

It’s also packed with soothing and antibacterial ingredients like panthenol, allantoin and peppermint.

Sephora Collection Limited Edition Watermelon After-Sun Mask, $11

PHOTO: Sephora

Made of a cooling bio-cellulose material, this skin-saver soothes hot, stressed skin after sun exposure by reducing redness and topping up moisture in dehydrated skin.

Dr. Jart+ Cryo Rubber with Soothing Allantoin Soothing Mask, $21

PHOTO: Dr. Jart+

A soothing and protective rubber veil that repairs and calms red, itchy skin. Slap this on when you have a flare-up, then sit back, relax, and enjoy the frosty experience.

Hair and body

Leonica K Peppermint Shampoo, $79

PHOTO: Leonica K

Formulated with menthol, pure peppermint and rosemary essential oils, this shampoo not only delivers a thorough cleanse, but is also a great pick-me-up for the senses.

Plus, it helps to revitalise hair follicles and reduce excessive hair fall.

Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal + Tea Tree Cooling Hydration Mask, $49

PHOTO: Briogeo

Reach for this when the scalp is itchy and flaky. It soothes irritation and refreshes with tea tree, peppermint and spearmint oils, while charcoal draws out the impurities and build-up that cause the problem.

Aesop Petitgrain Reviving Body Gel, $53

PHOTO: Aesop

A handy, fast-absorbing hydrator to carry around for times when skin needs balancing and refreshing. It has skin- softening ingredients such as aloe vera and panthenol, as well as grapefruit and lemon oil for a citrusy lift.

The Body Shop Special Edition Cool Daisy Body Yogurt, $31

PHOTO: The Body Shop

Cooling and refreshing at once, thanks to its quick-absorbing gel-cream texture and invigorating scent. It promises to keep skin soft and moisturised for 48 hours.

This article was first published in Her World Online.