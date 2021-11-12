19 tinted lip balms to keep your puckers moisturised and juicy 24/7

Unlike their predecessors, the Gen Z crowd tends to keep things simple, pared-down and fuss-free, opting for hybrid makeup that's packed with skin-loving ingredients.

This probably explains why, instead of the perfectly filled-in lips of millennials, Gen Zs prefer natural-looking lips courtesy of glosses and balms.

Here are Gen-Z approved hybrid lip balms that moisturise while delivering a smidgen of colour.

Gucci Beauty Rouge De Beaute Brillant, $59

A cross between a sheer and satin lipstick, this cream hybrid delivers 24 hours of moisture together with long- lasting colour and shine.

Available at Gucci Beauty and Sephora.

PHOTO: Gucci

Rare Beauty with Gratitude Dewy Lip Balm, $26

A lip balm that not only delivers buildable colour - light to medium - but also hydrates lips thanks to the use of shea butter and botanical extracts. In eight shades.

Available at Sephora.

PHOTO: Rare Beauty

Cle de Peau Beaute Lipstick Shine, $92

Enriched with skincare benefits - comfort-fit oil, light-empowering enhancer, and enhanced translucent pigment EX - to leave lips supple and intensely hydrated, this glides on like a dream to deliver a sheer-to-shine finish. Choose from eight glowy hues.

Available at Cle de Peau.

PHOTO: Cle de Peau Beaute

Aerin Rose Lip Balm, $48

The brand's best-selling magnolia extract and meadow foam seed oil-infused lip conditioner now comes in a solid lipstick form for easy and effortless application.

Available at the Estee Lauder store at Marina Bay Sands, and Aerin counters at Tangs at Tang Plaza and Takashimaya D.S.

PHOTO: Aerin

Sea Quench Lip Rescue (Opal), $30, Tarte

Swipe on this sheer opal-tinted lip balm-that has both antioxidant and vitamin-rich lip quenching properties-for a radiant finish and softer lips.

Buy it here.

PHOTO: Tarte

ALSO READ: 7 affordable multi-purpose products to step up your makeup game

Lips Of Hope Tinted Lip Balm (Coral), $28, Philosophy

This coral shade lip balm will do the trick in making your lips look and feel a whole lot more kissable.

It ensures both long-lasting colour and moisture due to its nourishing formula of sweet almond oil, jojoba oil, sunflower oil, and vitamin E.

Buy it here.

PHOTO: Philosophy

Nudies Bloom All Over Dewy Color Blush, $50, Nudestix

For those who want to achieve a simple no-makeup makeup look, Nudestix delivers with this amazing all-in-one stick eyeshadow, lip balm, and a sheer-coloured blusher that comes in four dewy finishes suitable for all skin tones.

Buy it here.

PHOTO: Nudestix

Dior Lip Glow Oil, $52, Dior

If you're wanting to hop on the glossy lip trend, why not invest in a bottle of Dior's latest Lip Glow Oil that will not only get your lips poppin' but doubles up as a must-have lip-care essential.

Buy it here.

PHOTO: Dior

Baume De Rose Nutri Couleur, $67, By Terry

By Terry's coin-sized Baume De Rose Nutri Couleur pot will enhance your lip-care routine with ingredients like essential rose wax, bio-ceramides and vitamin E that combines rich colour with anti-aging protection.

Buy it here.

PHOTO: By Terry

ColorGel Lip Balm, $46, Shiseido

Available only in Asia, Shiseido's Colorgel LipBalm range comes in an array of 15 gorgeous shades that accommodates to every woman's preference, and is as moisturising as it is pigmented.

Buy it here.

PHOTO: Shiseido

Be Adored Anti-aging Lip Balm, $96, Tata Harper

If your lips are showing signs of fine lines or cracks, Tata Harper's Anti-aging Lip Balm in the shade Be Adored will be able to provide the essential daily hydration that's needed and will give lips a glistening rosy sheen.

Buy it here.

PHOTO: Tata Harper

Just A Touch Lip & Cheek Tint (Signorita), $29.69, LUMA Beauty

A must-have essential in your makeup bag, this miniature pot of creamy and buildable tinted goodness by Aussie label LUMA Beauty will become your absolute go-to especially if you are a lover of effortless makeup.

Plus, this product has amazing moisturising properties and will give the desired areas of your lips and cheeks a natural flush. What's not to love?

Buy it here.

PHOTO: LUMA Beauty

ALSO READ: ’90s makeup trends that are popular now, as seen on Emma Chamberlain and Doja Cat

Hydra Volume Lip Masque SPF 15, $27, Soleil Toujours

If you're spending long hours out in the sun, this Hydra Volume Lip Masque formulated with all-mineral SPF and natural ingredients that include both organic oils and powerful anti-aging peptides will help to simultaneously moisturise lips, stimulates collagen and combat the sun's strong UV rays.

On top of this, the product even comes in a range of four shades to choose from!

Buy it here.

PHOTO: Soleil Toujours

Guerlain KissKiss Roselip - Hydrating & Plumping Tinted Lip, $59

Inspired by roses, this lippie is enriched with rose oil extract to hydrate and plump lips, while the balmy texture leaves lips with a light and delicate look.

With shades ranging from charming red to romantic pin shades, have your pick at the colour(s) to dress your puckers in.

Buy it here.

PHOTO: Guerlain

Laura Mercier Lip Parfait Creamy Colour Balm, $40

This one from Laura Mercier is said to have the non-sticky comfort of a lip balm, the coverage of a lipstick, and the shine of a lip gloss.

Its formula is also one that's said to be vitamin-rich and deep-conditioning, leaving you with smooth, volumised lips.

Buy it here.

PHOTO: Laura Mercier

Dior Lip Glow, $52

One of Dior's iconic hero products, the Lip Glow mashes together the comfort of a balm with a natural flush of colour.

The secret lies in the perfect balance between make-up and lip care, which is achieved via the brand's Color Reviver technology that reacts to the unique chemistry of each individual's lips to deliver a custom colour that suits their skin tone.

Formulated with luscious mango butter, it claims to provide continual hydration for 24 hours while the lips look radiant and full.

Buy it here.

PHOTO: Dior

Shiseido Global Suncare UV Lip Color Splash, $33

Don't forget to pack this especially when you're heading out for a day at the beach, as the SPF 30 in this protects your precious pouters against harmful UV rays.

It's a gentle, high-shine formula that includes moisturising safflower oil that leaves your lips looking dewy.

Buy it here.

PHOTO: Shiseido

Fresh Sugar Tinted Lip Treatment Sunscreen SPF 15, $36

This lip treatment has a blend of meadowfoam and blackcurrant oils that nourish the lips and maintain hydration levels to keep them looking supple at all times.

Grapeseed oil that's rich in antioxidants like vitamins C and E provide protection against free radicals that cause wrinkles while SPF shields the lips from harmful UV rays.

But the key ingredient here is really sugar. It's a natural humectant that smoothens chapped lips.

Buy it here.

PHOTO: Fresh

Givenchy Le Rose Perfecto Lip Balm, $52

This nourishing formula hydrates and plumps the lips at the same time for juicy, pouty-looking lips thanks to shea butter and pink pepper extracts, respectively.

Apply this for healthy, chic and glossy lips. It's also available in beige, pink, plum and red hues.

Buy it here.

PHOTO: Givenchy

ALSO READ: The best cushion foundations for every skin type you can think of

This article was first published in Her World Online.