$20 for a night with Jeff Ng? Local busker will be holding music showcase in September

It takes a while for others to let go of your past misdemeanours.

That's what celebrity busker Jeff Ng is finding out after Golden Village announced he will be performing a music showcase at Golden Village VivoCity on Sept 9.

Gvmovieclub made an announcement of the music showcase on Thursday (Aug 18), and comments of all types were streaming in as netizens shared their views on the event and Jeff himself.

Golden Village is keen on supporting the local busking community and mentioned how happy it is to have the 32-year-old perform at this music showcase.

The cinema company added: "Over the years, Jeff has emerged champion in various singing competitions, held multiple music showcases and even staged a sold-out ticketed mini-concert."

The 90-minute-long performance is set to start at 7.30pm before an hour-long autograph session begins at 9pm.

A ticket costs $20 while Golden Village members can purchase one for $18.

In the comments section, some netizens took it as an opportunity to remind Jeff of his past mistakes. The scandal-ridden busker was accused of having an "entitled attitude" and his ex called him out for his abusive nature.

One Instagram user suggested he decided on the event venue as no one is "suppose to talk in there [sic]" and the audience has to ensure their mobile phones are put to silent mode.

This comment was made in reference to an incident when Jeff shut down his livestream viewers by telling them to "try not to chat".

Another netizen listed out a few random things they'd rather do than buy a Jeff Ng event ticket.

PHOTOS: Screengrabs/Instagram/Gvmovieclub

Despite many of the comments being quite negative, fans of Jeff Ng came through with their support too.

One Instagram user was excited to see their favourite local busker and urged others to see him as the talented singer he is.

Another was simply relieved that Jeff will be performing in an air-conditioned environment this time around.

As a street busker, Jeff's gigs are generally outdoors with the most recent performance at Hong Lim Park in late July.

PHOTOS: Screengrabs/Instagram/Gvmovieclub

These fans aren't disheartened by the negative energy online and are looking forward to watching Jeff perform live in a different setting.

For an extra $12, they can even get Jeff Ng's autograph and album on the event day.

On top of singing along to his rendition of Mandopop hits, fans can look forward to Jeff performing his new original songs for the first time.

As for the less-than-positive comments, it seems like that'll take a while longer to go away.

