24-hour clinics in Singapore (2020) - a guide to rates & surcharges

It's the dead of the night and you or someone you love is feeling really sick. You don't think your medicine cabinet has anything that might help and your family GP has long gone to bed. What do you do? Here's a list of 24 hour clinics in Singapore you can turn to in your time of need.
24 HOUR CLINICS IN SINGAPORE (2020)
|Area
|24-hour clinic
|Address
|Consultation fee*
|Central
|Unihealth 24 Hour Clinic
|178 Toa Payoh Central
|$90
|Central
|Thomson Medical Centre
|339 Thomson Rd
|$105
|East
|Raffles Medical @ T3
|65 Airport Boulevard, Changi Airport Terminal 3
|From $69.55
|East
|Central 24-HR Clinic Group
|Blk 446 Pasir Ris Drive 6
|$110
|East
|Central 24-HR Clinic Group
|Blk 219 Bedok Central
|$115
|East
|Central 24-HR Clinic Group
|Blk 201D Tampines Street 21
|$115
|West
|Prohealth 24-Hour Medical Clinic
|Blk 259 Bukit Panjang Ring Road
|$82 to $86
|West
|Central 24-HR Clinic Group
|Blk 492 Jurong West Street 41
|$115
|West
|Central 24-HR Clinic Group
|Blk 450 Clementi Avenue 3
|$120
|North
|Intemedical 24 Hour Clinic
|Blk 525 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10
|$78 to $88
|North
|Central 24-HR Clinic Group
|Blk 701A Yishun Avenue 5
|$115
|North
|Central 24-HR Clinic Group
|Blk 303 Woodlands Street 31
|$115
|North
|Central 24-HR Clinic Group
|Blk 768 Woodlands Avenue 6
|$115
|Northeast
|Central 24-HR Clinic Group
|Blk 681 Hougang Avenue 8
|$115
* Consultation fees listed here are for after 12am.
24 HOUR CLINICS IN CENTRAL SINGAPORE (2020)
UNIHEALTH 24 HOUR CLINIC
Address:
#01-218, 178 Toa Payoh Central
Singapore 310178
Tel: 6203 1639
Consultation:
$28 to $55 (before midnight)
$90 (after midnight)
THOMSON MEDICAL CENTRE
Address:
339 Thomson Rd
Singapore 307677
Tel: 6350 8812 (24-hour clinic)
Consultation:
$79 (8am to 8.59pm)
$89 (9pm to midnight)
$105 (midnight to 7.59am)
24 HOUR CLINICS IN EAST SINGAPORE (2020)
RAFFLES MEDICAL @ T3
Address:
65 Airport Boulevard
Changi Airport Terminal 3 #B2-01
Singapore 819663
Tel: 6241 8818
Consultation:
From $27.82 (weekdays, 8am to 5.59pm)
From $40.66 (weekends, 8am to 5.59pm)
From $40.66 (6pm to 11.59pm)
From $69.55 (12mn to 7.59am)
CENTRAL 24-HR CLINIC GROUP (PASIR RIS)
Address:
Blk 446 Pasir Ris Drive 6 #01-122
Singapore 510446
Tel: 6582 2640
Consultation:
$30 (7am - 10pm)
$75 (10pm - 12mn)
$110 (after midnight)
CENTRAL 24-HR CLINIC GROUP (BEDOK)
Address:
Blk 219 Bedok Central #01-124
Singapore 460219
Tel: 6247 6122
Consultation:
$30 (7am - 10pm)
$75 (10pm - 12mn)
$115 (after midnight)
CENTRAL 24-HR CLINIC GROUP (TAMPINES)
Address:
Blk 201D Tampines Street 21 #01-1151
Singapore 524201
Tel: 6968 7001
Consultation:
$30 (7am - 10pm)
$75 (10pm - 12mn)
$115 (after midnight)
24 HOUR CLINICS IN WEST SINGAPORE (2020)
CENTRAL 24-HR CLINIC GROUP (CLEMENTI)
Address:
Blk 450 Clementi Avenue 3 #01-291
Singapore 120450
Tel: 6773 2925
Consultation:
$30 (7am - 10pm)
$80 (10pm - 12mn)
$120 (after midnight)
CENTRAL 24-HR CLINIC GROUP (JURONG WEST)
Address:
Blk 492 Jurong West Street 41 #01-54
Singapore 640492
Tel: 6565 7484
Consultation:
$30 (7am - 10pm)
$75 (10pm - 12mn)
$115 (after midnight)
PROHEALTH 24-HOUR MEDICAL CLINIC
Address:
Blk 259 Bukit Panjang Ring Road #01-18
Singapore 671259
Tel: 6765 2115
Consultation:
$16 - $28 (normal)
$33 - $36 (after 9.30pm)
$34 - $44 (10pm to 11pm)
$38 - $44 (11pm to midnight)
$82 - $86 (after midnight)
24 HOUR CLINICS IN NORTH SINGAPORE (2020)
INTEMEDICAL 24 HOUR CLINIC
Address:
525 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10, #01-2407
Singapore 560525
Tel: 6919 2998
Consultation:
Weekdays:
$18 (7am to 6pm)
$26 (6pm to 10pm)
$48 (10pm to midnight)
$78 (midnight to 7am)
Weekends:
$25 (7am to 1pm)
$28 (1pm to 10pm)
$58 (10pm to midnight)
$88 (midnight to 7am)
CENTRAL 24-HR CLINIC GROUP (YISHUN)
Address:
Blk 701A Yishun Avenue 5 #01-04
Singapore 761701
Tel: 6759 7985
Consultation:
$30 (7am - 10pm)
$75 (10pm - 12mn)
$115 (after midnight)
CENTRAL 24-HR CLINIC GROUP (MARSILING)
Address:
Blk 303 Woodlands Street 31
#01-185 Singapore 730303
Tel: 6365 2908
Consultation:
$30 (7am - 10pm)
$75 (10pm - 12mn)
$115 (midnight - 7am)
CENTRAL 24-HR CLINIC GROUP (WOODLANDS)
Address:
Blk 768 Woodlands Avenue 6
Woodlands Mart, #02-06A
Singapore 730768
Tel: 6365 4895
Consultation:
$30 (7am - 10pm)
$75 (10pm - midnight)
$115 (midnight - 7am)
24 HOUR CLINICS IN NORTHEAST SINGAPORE (2020)
CENTRAL 24-HR CLINIC GROUP (HOUGANG)
Address:
Blk 681 Hougang Avenue 8 #01-831
Singapore 530681
Tel: 6387 6965
Consultation:
$30 (7am - 10pm)
$85 (10pm - 12mn)
$115 (midnight - 7am)
SHOULD YOU GO TO THE HOSPITAL INSTEAD?
Most hospitals have a 24 hour A&E department that you can go to if you think the situation is dire. But the fees tend to be slightly higher, plus you'll be waiting alongside people who might need more urgent aid. So if it's not a legitimate emergency, it might make more sense to go to a 24 hour clinic instead.
Just in case you need it, here's a useful list of hospitals with 24 hour A&E departments and how much they charge.
|Area
|Hospital
|Consultation fee*
|Central
|KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital
|$120
|Central
|Tan Tock Seng Hospital
|$128
|Central
|Mt Alvernia Hospital
|$96.30 to $127.33
|Central
|Singapore General Hospital
|$121
|Central
|Farrer Park Hospital
|$118 to $123
|Central
|Raffles Hospital
|$100 to $150
|Central
|Gleneagles Hospital
|$160
|Central
|Mt Elizabeth Hospital
|$162
|East
|Changi General Hospital
|$126
|East
|Parkway East Hospital
|$156
|West
|Ng Teng Fong General Hospital
|$120
|West
|National University Hospital
|$121
|North
|Khoo Teck Puat Hospital
|$122
* Consultation fees listed here are for after 12am.
This article was first published in MoneySmart.