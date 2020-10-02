24-hour clinics in Singapore (2020) - a guide to rates & surcharges

It's the dead of the night and you or someone you love is feeling really sick. You don't think your medicine cabinet has anything that might help and your family GP has long gone to bed. What do you do? Here's a list of 24 hour clinics in Singapore you can turn to in your time of need.

24 HOUR CLINICS IN SINGAPORE (2020)

Area 24-hour clinic Address Consultation fee*
Central Unihealth 24 Hour Clinic 178 Toa Payoh Central $90
Central Thomson Medical Centre 339 Thomson Rd $105
East Raffles Medical @ T3 65 Airport Boulevard, Changi Airport Terminal 3 From $69.55
East Central 24-HR Clinic Group Blk 446 Pasir Ris Drive 6 $110
East Central 24-HR Clinic Group Blk 219 Bedok Central $115
East Central 24-HR Clinic Group Blk 201D Tampines Street 21 $115
West Prohealth 24-Hour Medical Clinic Blk 259 Bukit Panjang Ring Road $82 to $86
West Central 24-HR Clinic Group Blk 492 Jurong West Street 41 $115
West Central 24-HR Clinic Group Blk 450 Clementi Avenue 3 $120
North Intemedical 24 Hour Clinic Blk 525 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 $78 to $88
North Central 24-HR Clinic Group Blk 701A Yishun Avenue 5 $115
North Central 24-HR Clinic Group Blk 303 Woodlands Street 31 $115
North Central 24-HR Clinic Group Blk 768 Woodlands Avenue 6 $115
Northeast Central 24-HR Clinic Group Blk 681 Hougang Avenue 8 $115

* Consultation fees listed here are for after 12am.

24 HOUR CLINICS IN CENTRAL SINGAPORE (2020)

UNIHEALTH 24 HOUR CLINIC

Address:
#01-218, 178 Toa Payoh Central
Singapore 310178
Tel: 6203 1639

Consultation:
$28 to $55 (before midnight)
$90 (after midnight)

THOMSON MEDICAL CENTRE

Address:
339 Thomson Rd
Singapore 307677

Tel: 6350 8812 (24-hour clinic)

Consultation:
$79 (8am to 8.59pm)
$89 (9pm to midnight)
$105 (midnight to 7.59am)

24 HOUR CLINICS IN EAST SINGAPORE (2020)

RAFFLES MEDICAL @ T3

Address:
65 Airport Boulevard
Changi Airport Terminal 3 #B2-01
Singapore 819663

Tel: 6241 8818

Consultation:
From $27.82 (weekdays, 8am to 5.59pm)
From $40.66 (weekends, 8am to 5.59pm)
From $40.66 (6pm to 11.59pm)
From $69.55 (12mn to 7.59am)

CENTRAL 24-HR CLINIC GROUP (PASIR RIS)

Address:
Blk 446 Pasir Ris Drive 6 #01-122
Singapore 510446

Tel: 6582 2640

Consultation:
$30 (7am - 10pm)
$75 (10pm - 12mn)
$110 (after midnight)

CENTRAL 24-HR CLINIC GROUP (BEDOK)

Address:
Blk 219 Bedok Central #01-124
Singapore 460219

Tel: 6247 6122

Consultation:
$30 (7am - 10pm)
$75 (10pm - 12mn)
$115 (after midnight)

CENTRAL 24-HR CLINIC GROUP (TAMPINES)

Address:
Blk 201D Tampines Street 21 #01-1151
Singapore 524201

Tel: 6968 7001

Consultation:
$30 (7am - 10pm)
$75 (10pm - 12mn)
$115 (after midnight)

24 HOUR CLINICS IN WEST SINGAPORE (2020)

CENTRAL 24-HR CLINIC GROUP (CLEMENTI)

Address:
Blk 450 Clementi Avenue 3 #01-291
Singapore 120450

Tel: 6773 2925

Consultation:
$30 (7am - 10pm)
$80 (10pm - 12mn)
$120 (after midnight)

CENTRAL 24-HR CLINIC GROUP (JURONG WEST)

Address:
Blk 492 Jurong West Street 41 #01-54
Singapore 640492

Tel: 6565 7484

Consultation:
$30 (7am - 10pm)
$75 (10pm - 12mn)
$115 (after midnight)

PROHEALTH 24-HOUR MEDICAL CLINIC

Address:
Blk 259 Bukit Panjang Ring Road #01-18
Singapore 671259

Tel: 6765 2115

Consultation:
$16 - $28 (normal)
$33 - $36 (after 9.30pm)
$34 - $44 (10pm to 11pm)
$38 - $44 (11pm to midnight)
$82 - $86 (after midnight)

24 HOUR CLINICS IN NORTH SINGAPORE (2020)

INTEMEDICAL 24 HOUR CLINIC

Address:
525 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10, #01-2407
Singapore 560525

Tel: 6919 2998

Consultation:

Weekdays:
$18 (7am to 6pm)
$26 (6pm to 10pm)
$48 (10pm to midnight)
$78 (midnight to 7am)

Weekends:
$25 (7am to 1pm)
$28 (1pm to 10pm)
$58 (10pm to midnight)
$88 (midnight to 7am)

CENTRAL 24-HR CLINIC GROUP (YISHUN)

Address:
Blk 701A Yishun Avenue 5 #01-04
Singapore 761701
Tel: 6759 7985

Consultation:
$30 (7am - 10pm)
$75 (10pm - 12mn)
$115 (after midnight)

CENTRAL 24-HR CLINIC GROUP (MARSILING)

Address:
Blk 303 Woodlands Street 31
#01-185 Singapore 730303

Tel: 6365 2908

Consultation:
$30 (7am - 10pm)
$75 (10pm - 12mn)
$115 (midnight - 7am)

CENTRAL 24-HR CLINIC GROUP (WOODLANDS)

Address:
Blk 768 Woodlands Avenue 6
Woodlands Mart, #02-06A
Singapore 730768

Tel: 6365 4895

Consultation:
$30 (7am - 10pm)
$75 (10pm - midnight)
$115 (midnight - 7am)

24 HOUR CLINICS IN NORTHEAST SINGAPORE (2020)

CENTRAL 24-HR CLINIC GROUP (HOUGANG)

Address:
Blk 681 Hougang Avenue 8 #01-831
Singapore 530681

Tel: 6387 6965

Consultation:
$30 (7am - 10pm)
$85 (10pm - 12mn)
$115 (midnight - 7am)

SHOULD YOU GO TO THE HOSPITAL INSTEAD?

Most hospitals have a 24 hour A&E department that you can go to if you think the situation is dire. But the fees tend to be slightly higher, plus you'll be waiting alongside people who might need more urgent aid. So if it's not a legitimate emergency, it might make more sense to go to a 24 hour clinic instead.

Just in case you need it, here's a useful list of hospitals with 24 hour A&E departments and how much they charge.

Area Hospital Consultation fee*
Central KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital $120
Central Tan Tock Seng Hospital $128
Central Mt Alvernia Hospital $96.30 to $127.33
Central Singapore General Hospital $121
Central Farrer Park Hospital $118 to $123
Central Raffles Hospital $100 to $150
Central Gleneagles Hospital $160
Central Mt Elizabeth Hospital $162
East Changi General Hospital $126
East Parkway East Hospital $156
West Ng Teng Fong General Hospital $120
West National University Hospital $121
North Khoo Teck Puat Hospital $122

* Consultation fees listed here are for after 12am.

