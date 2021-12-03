25 practical gifts for 'difficult' people to shop for

The season of gifting is officially here. Whether it’s that coworker you’re not too familiar with or someone who has everything — there will always be that one or two people in your life that you just don’t know what to get.

No need to start panicking because we’ve put together this edit of the best, practical gifts that anyone on your nice list would deeply appreciate.

Budget: $25

Sephora Collection Holiday Vibes Lip Gloss Ball Ornament, $8

At first glance, it looks like a regular Christmas bauble but this adorable ornament doubles up as a lip gloss as well.

Buy it here.

Gentle Mood Joy, $13.50

Spread joy this Christmas season, with this adorable soap bar from Gentle Mood. This bright and citrus scented soap will definitely lift their spirits.

Buy it here.

Innisfree Hand Cream Set, $16

Washing hands frequently is part of our new normal so this set of hand creams from Innisfree will keep hands soft and smelling good.

Available in-store at Innisfree.

Bath towels, Sunday Bedding, $16

Bath towels are definitely an easy practical gift because you can never have too many towels, am I right?

Buy it here.

Philosophy Purity Made Simple Ornament, $20

This 3-in-1 facial cleanser from Philosophy deep cleanses, removes makeup and other impurities as well as hydrates and tones face. Bonus: it’s suitable for all skin types.

Buy it here.

Alishan Oolong Tin (20g), The 1872 Clipper Tea Co., $22

Brew a cup of Oolong tea with leaves from Taiwan’s Alishan mountain and enjoy its flowery scent and smooth taste.

Buy it here.

Budget: $50

Glow Recipe Glossy Skin Spell Set, $33

Surprise your giftee with this serum and moisturiser set so they can step into the new year with effortless glowy skin!

Available in-store at Sephora.

Skin Inc Halo There Ornament Set, $35

Be the shining star on the tree with this Skin Inc Halo There Ornament Set. This brightening and hydrating duo is a must-have to get that naturally dewy skin this holiday season.

Buy it here.

Assorted 2022 planners, The Paper Bunny, $39.50-$42.50

Planners might seem like a very boring gift but these 2022 planners from The Paper Bunny are stunning and can even help to improve well-being.

Buy it here.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Mini Matte and Dewy Duo, $41

Just like cookies and milk, matte setting powder and hydrating setting spray from Anastasia Beverly Hills go hand in hand to give skin a flawless radiant glow that lasts all day.

Buy it here.

M.A.C Mystic Mist Mini Fix+ Trio, $45

This limited edition skin kit consisting of M.A.C’s Mystic Mist in Original, Rose and Coconut is packed with minerals and vitamins to give skin an instant boost of hydration and impart a soft, dewy sheen.

Buy it here.

Camp chair, Beyond the Vines, $45

Compact and sturdy, this camp chair from Beyond the Vines is perfect for that avid cyclist or hiker in your life.

Buy it here.

Fenty Skin The Body Duo Mini Body Scrub + Moisturizer Essentials, $47

Skin will definitely feel as soft as a baby after using this body scrub and moisturiser from Fenty Skin. Perfect for a self-care day. Let’s be real, if it’s good enough for Rihanna, it’s good enough for your giftee.

Buy it here.

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Beautifying Eye Filter Set, $48

Consisting of the Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes! Mascara which instantly lifts and defines lashes and Pillow Talk Eyeliner’s long lasting and waterproof formula, this set will make your giftee’s eyes pop effortlessly all day.

Buy it here.

Cleopatra Ceramic Vase, Luulaa, $49

Spice up a coffee table or shelve with this handmade ceramic vase from Luulaa. The uneven texture gives off a rustic charm to any home and can be customised with any flower of your giftee’s choice!

Buy it here.

Budget: $100

Caudalie Intense Hydration S.O.S, $55

The perfect skincare set consisting of a serum, moisturising cream and a mask to intensely hydrate even the most sensitive skin. Not only will you soothe and nourish skin with this gift set but you can also do your part for the environment since it’s made with a 100 per cent recyclable packaging!

Buy it here.

Jo Malone Christmas Ornament, $55

This ornament set from Jo Malone is so chic and classy with its minimalist design. It also comes along with a Lime Basil & Mandarin cologne and Blackberry & Bay body creme to leave your giftee smelling fresh and clean.

Available at Jo Malone boutiques across Singapore.

Awakening Hand & Body Lotion (300ml), Mmerciencore, $55

Geranium, mandarin, grapefruit, patchouli and ginger essential oils — this hand and body lotion from Mmerciencore is definitely a treat for the senses.

Buy it here.

Ornament Stand, Swarovski, $59

This elegant and timeless ornament stand from Swarovski is a great piece of decor all year round. The minimalist design works with any space.

Available in-store at Swarovski.

Little star ornament, Swarovski, $59

Celebrate the 30th anniversary of Swarovski’s Annual Edition Ornament with this delicate star ornament. This year’s contemporary and expertly-cut asymmetric design makes it the perfect ornament to display on the Christmas tree.

Buy it here.

The Body Shop Share The Joy Advent Calendar, $99

If you can’t decide what to get someone for Christmas, this advent calendar from The Body Shop is the perfect gift because it has a little bit of everything and everyone loves the mystery and anticipation of unboxing an advent calendar.

Available in-store at The Body Shop.

Budget: $150

Wool socks, Johnstons of Elgin at Net-a-Porter, $101

Nothing says Christmas more than a cozy pair of socks. Check out these ones from Johnstons of Elgin, guaranteed to feel pillowy soft.

Buy it here.

Philosophy Smooth, Glowing & Hopeful Set, $109

Give the gift of radiant, dewy skin with this skincare set from Philosophy.

Buy it here.

Bamboo 12 Pro Max Iphone case, Rimowa, $125

$125 might seem a little steep for a phone case but these hard-shell cases from Rimowa are made of polycarbonate and shockproof TPU to offer a good, comfortable grip while protecting the casing from scratches.

Buy it here.

Canvas carryall 03, Beyond the Vines, $129

Beyond the Vines’ Dumpling Bags were one of the trendiest bags this year but their Canvas Carryall 03 is the perfect casual bag for everyday use.

Buy it here.

