30 coloured hair looks that won't break the office dress code

Are you bored of your hair? Jazz it up with some colour!

You'll be surprised at what a little bit of colour can do for your mood, and give you a bit of a confidence boost.

And if the only thing that's holding you back is what your boss would say, then you've come to the right place.

From peek-a-boo colours to natural-looking highlights, here are more than 30 work-friendly hair colours to rock at the office if you've been dying to dye.

1. Mushroom brown

PHOTO: Instagram/guy_tang

Mauve, mushroom brown hair has been trending since 2018, no surprise since it's a low-maintenance style that looks incredibly natural.

Check out more ways to wear this colour!

2. Smoky grey ombre with shadow roots

PHOTO: Instagram/kimwasabi

Rock grey hair with a gorgeous ombre or colourmelt like this one, but keep your roots dark or closer to your natural colour so regrowth looks less noticeable.

3. Pink/purple highlights

PHOTO: Instagram/michelle.zapanta

Liven up dark hair by weaving in some coloured highlights, but on a dark base so it's not too obvious.

4. Classic balayage

PHOTO: Instagram/off7thsalon

Pronounced bah-lee-AHZGE, this style of concentrating colour near the ends and sweeping the colour towards the crown of the head creates a soft, natural look that doesn't look half bad when it grows out.

5. Peekaboo purple

PHOTO: Instagram/dayuhairstyle

This is probably the hair version of "business in the front, party at the back".

When hair is let down the purple is virtually invisible, but once you have it up in a ponytail or bun, it reveals a gorgeous colour that's been hidden.

READ ALSO: Here's why you should get ash brown hair in 2021

6. Blue and black

PHOTO: Instagram/hairforbreakfast

Black and blue complement each other so well, and in this case, the dark royal blue makes for discreet highlights on a head of black hair.

Step into the sun, and the brilliance of the colour will come into light (pun intended).

7. 50 shades of grey

PHOTO: Instagram/onehairstopindia

Grey hair is easy to get away with, after all, it's considered natural right?

Shown here as highlights, the grey streaks give boring black hair a new dimension.

8. Undercover purple

PHOTO: Instagram/themeltedmane

Like royal blue, darker purples like aubergine and plum are generally quite inconspicuous when paired with black.

9. Gunmetal tips

PHOTO: Instagram/kaylenexhair

By lightening hair by a few shades and colouring it to a grey, you can give it texture and shine.

Pro tip: If you're boss is super strict, flip hair to the side that's not facing him/her.

They might catch on eventually, so you might want to consider peekaboo colours instead.

READ ALSO: Top Singapore hairstylists on the biggest hair colour trends in 2021

10. Sunkissed babylights

PHOTO: Instagram/candicelovelylocks

Babylights will be the next big thing this year. Less obvious than highlighting, babylights are micro-fine highlights that gives shine and dimension to hair - kinda like the highlights you get when you're exposed to the sun.

11. Red streaks

PHOTO: Instagram/hairbyamybee

A go-to colour for most people when they first start colouring their hair, red signifies everyone's first foray into unnaturally coloured hair.

This version is stylish and flattering for all ages.

12. Auburn curls

PHOTO: Instagram/305hairstudio

This fiery hairdo is not for the faint of heart and requires plenty of maintenance to keep it looking fresh and beautiful.

But if you like pushing the boundaries, this Black Widow-esque red will have you in the overlapping territories of "office-appropriate" and "not suitable for the office".

Attempt at your own risk.

13. Hidden peacock

PHOTO: Instagram/j.lorton.hairstylist

Resembling the colours of peacock feathers, the colours blend in with natural black hair, showing themselves only if you tie it up, or when you do a spectacular hair flip.

Layered hair would look great with the hidden peacock, with just vivid purples and fuchsia peeking through at the ends.

READ ALSO: Hair salons in Singapore for a guilt-free makeover starting at $3

14. Denim tips

PHOTO: Instagram/mghairartistic

Denim hair is the next big thing after granny hair. The best thing about denim hair is its resemblance to denim jeans - the more they fade, the better they look.

It usually starts out as a dark ashy blue, and transitions into a pale blue-grey.

15. Oil slick hair

PHOTO: Instagram/jbootybb

Like the colours you see on an oil slick, this hair colour uses deep purples, blues and burgundy for a gorgeous hair colour that is barely there.

Step into strong sunlight during lunch, and you'll be treated to envious stares when the colours truly come alive.

16. Hidden galaxy

PHOTO: Instagram/thayhairstylistm

Short hair can also have their fair share of coloured fun with this hidden galaxy 'do, with bright blues and purples showing when you tie up your hair in a half updo.

Not just reserved for those with shorter hair, medium-length hair would look great with this style as well.

For a more inconspicuous look, a one-length style would do good in hiding all the coloured parts as opposed to a layered hair cut.

17. Blue, black and grey

PHOTO: Instagram/beautybyrileyleary

Blue is an extremely flattering colour on Asian skin, and this colour is one of the easiest to maintain.

If you are attempting a light ashy-blue, bleaching may be required but you only need blue shampoo to maintain the colour and to keep brassiness away.

READ ALSO: You've been washing your hair wrong all your life - I tried my hairstylist's hack and it gave me healthier hair

18. Purple tips

PHOTO: Instagram/thecolourbar217

Even if you have short hair, it's likely you can get away with coloured hair in the office if done properly.

This black and purple combination is understated but shines with vivid brilliance once you are out in the sun.

19. Scarlet balayage

PHOTO: Instagram/risel_hair

This look is great for those who hate obvious roots.

Balayage technique with red and darker roots are extremely forgiving and easy to maintain when hair is growing out.

20. Green balayage

PHOTO: Instagram/spookyruno

The emerald green ends of this hair colour combination makes a unique combination that's often not attempted.

21. Blue ends

PHOTO: Instagram/beauty.by.bre18

Denim hair was popular in 2016 but it doesn't mean you can no longer rock this look. When paired with black, looks great on both medium-length or long hair.

22. Hidden unicorn hair

PHOTO: Instagram/muatiffanyg

Unbeknownst to your colleagues, you've actually got some unicorn strands of hair underneath!

23. Dark cool brown

PHOTO: Instagram/sheerperfectionbysav_

Get on board the ash train with cool brown hair tone!

If you're afraid of experimenting with too much colour, this shade is perfect for you.

24. Smokey browns and icy platinum

PHOTO: Instagram/styled.by.tiffany

Despite its purple tones, this platinum shade is actually quite tame for work.

25. Bold in rose gold

PHOTO: Instagram/gracehill_hair

It's safe for work and it's so pretty!

READ ALSO: Asian celeb-inspired hairstyles from Lisa, Taeyeon and Jeanette Aw to beat the heat

26. Sea green curls

PHOTO: Instagram/hodylaw_hairstylist

Hidden in between chic curls, this sea green colour gives a nice touch of surprise to light brown hair.

27. Purple streaks

PHOTO: Instagram/haireticssalon

One of the most flattering colours for Asian skin tone, bright purple complements black hair really well.

28. Fiery peacock

PHOTO: Instagram/hairbycydney

A style for longer hair, the cascading tones of copper, red and purple look amazing whether you have loose curls or straight hair.

29. Hidden oil slick

PHOTO: Instagram/urbanbabe_sara

A subtle take on the oil slick hair colour trend, the blend of blue, purple and turquoise is a subtle medley of colours that look great with a darker base.

30. Rose gold tips

PHOTO: Instagram/springvalefarmssalon

Instead of going all out on the rose gold hair colour trend, applying the colour on just the tips makes the style more refined and classy.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.