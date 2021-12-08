31 gifts for the wellness buffs in your life

One of the silver linings from the pandemic is that we’ve levelled up our wellness game, becoming more conscious and proactive about our health and wellbeing.

By now, everyone would have at least one wellness buff in their life, coming in the form of plant parents who are growing their own Gardens by the Bay in their corridor, outdoor enthusiasts who have hiked/cycled almost every trail in Singapore, and self-care pros who have got their skincare, meditation, journaling and other spiritual practices down pat.

If you’re still searching for gifts for wellness buffs, we’ve got you covered with a fine curation this season.

For spa goers

Ritual Ceramic Essential Oil Burner, $55

PHOTO: Mmerciencore

Set the home spa mood with this ceramic essential oil burner from Mmerciencore.

Available at MMerciencore.

Yenidraws Bamboo dining plates (set of 2), $21.90

PHOTO: The Social Space

Of course you can’t have a spa without some nice plates for refreshments. These bamboo plates are just too cute to resist!

Available online and in-store at The Social Space.

Garden Party Green Clean Trio, $61

PHOTO: Farmacy

Remove makeup in one fell swoop with this trio of balms that melt away excess oil, dirt, sunscreen and makeup, leaving no residue behind. Simply massage the product into dry skin and rinse with warm water.

Available at Sephora.

Algae Ampoule Sea Therapy Mask, $69

PHOTO: Tara

Nothing says spa day like a juicy, cooling sheet mask that hydrates, brightens and soothes your skin.

Available at Ksisters.

Himalayan Charcoal Skin Clarifying Night Peel, $45

PHOTO: The Body Shop

Achieve baby smooth skin at home with little effort. This overnight mask from The Body Shop refines the appearance of skin texture so you’ll wake up with softer and smoother skin.

Available online and in stores.

For self-care pros

The Before-Bed Set 3-Piece PM Essentials, $86

PHOTO: Fenty Skin

This Rihanna-approved nighttime set takes pampering to the next level. It includes a toner-serum to tighten pores, brightening gel cream to instantly hydrate skin, and a creamy lightweight lip balm that nourishes and locks in moisture.

Available at Sephora.

French Pine Bark Extract, $46

PHOTO: Lac Masquelier

Stress doesn’t just take a toll on your mental health but your physical health as well. Improve blood circulation and strengthen the collagen in your skin with Masquelier’s French Pine Bark Extract tablets.

Available at Lazada.

All About Clean 2-in-1 Cleansing + Exfoliating Jelly Anti-Pollution, $44

PHOTO: Clinique

Pamper your skin with this gentle but deep-cleansing jelly cleanser and exfoliator that will give a natural radiant glow and smooth skin afterwards.

Available at Sephora.

Ultra-Sheer Platinum UV Protector SPF28, $125

PHOTO: Porcelain

We know that the sun can damage your skin, but so does the blue light from your screen. This antioxidant-rich sunscreen aims to combat premature ageing by protecting skin against UV rays and blue light.

Available at Robinsons.

2022 Planner, $39.50 - $42.50

PHOTO: The Paper Bunny

Start the new year with an open mind and open heart. A planner is a great tool to stay mindful and on track with good habits.

Available at The Paper Bunny.

Skin Inc Embody Your Bliss, $398

PHOTO: Skin Inc

If we’re talking about self-care, this set takes the cake. Your giftee will greatly appreciate this full-body detox and glow bundle that includes the Tri-Light™ Body Sculpt Fit device, body serum and hand serum.

Available at Sephora.

For spiritual souls

Rosemary Shampoo and Conditioning Bar Set, $39.06

PHOTO: Aromatica

Rosemary is great for cleansing your space and your aura, but you can also use it to cleanse your scalp. This shampoo and conditioning bar set uses zero plastic and since it is in a bar form, it leaves no waste.

Available on Shopee.

Soul Whispers Deck, $73

PHOTO: Love.Magic.Sparkles

If you are searching for divine intervention, this deck of cards is for you. Speak your worries and let the cards provide the answers you seek.

Available at Love.Magic.Sparkles.

Magic gold, aquamarine and enamel necklace, $347

PHOTO: TBalance Crystals

Reduce stress and calm your mind with this necklace featuring aquamarine crystals that are known for their soothing energy.

Available at Net-a-porter.

Apophyllite cluster, $28

PHOTO: Druzyveil

This clear, white Apophyllite crystal can help encourage relaxation and stress relief — not to mention, it makes for a stunning decor piece.

Available at The Wyld Shop.

The Spirit Almanac by Emma Loewe, $37.02

PHOTO: Book Depository

Infuse your life with joy and gratitude while fostering a deeper connection to yourself and Mother Earth with this book on embracing positive habits and esoteric offerings like astrology, crystals, and tarot.

Available at Book Depository.

For plant parents

Bulbo Pot Set, $35

PHOTO: The Leaferie

Consisting of a Mama Pot, Papa Pot and Baby Pot, this set is too cute to not have.

Available at The Leaferie.

Coconut Coffee Scrub, $29

PHOTO: Frank Body

After a long day of tending to your plants, scrub your troubles away with this coconut coffee scrub that will leave skin feeling soft and smooth.

Available at Sephora.

Christmas Bloomers - Pink, $52

PHOTO: Tumbleweed Plants

These Christmas Bloomers make great indoor plants, and will add a pop of colour to your home this holiday season. Even when not blooming, they make great houseplants with their interesting flat foliage.

Available at Tumbleweed Plants.

Potting Mat in Stripes, $30

PHOTO: The Botanist & Her Thieves

A must-have for every plant parent — honestly, you can never have too many potting mats to take care of the mess while you repot your babies.

Available at The Botanist & Her Thieves

Tana Slides, $105

PHOTO: Step of Grace

Comfortable, stylish and handmade, these sandals are great for relaxing picnics or beach outings, plant shopping, and of course, your plant #OOTD.

Available at Step of Grace.

For outdoor enthusiasts

Nourishing Flow Balm For Lips To Kiss, $36

PHOTO: Kenzoki

This nourishing untinted lip balm is super handy to keep lips moist and hydrated when you’re on the go.

Available at Sephora.

Relaxing Bath Bombs Set, $20

PHOTO: Sephora Collection

Pamper yourself with a nice, warm soak in the bath after a long day outdoors, or use it for upcoming staycays.

Available at Sephora stores.

iFly Singapore Indoor Skydiving Experience, from $79

PHOTO: iFly Singapore

With the unpredictable weather during the monsoon season, indoor skydiving at iFly (under the guidance of trained instructors) could be just the thrill fix you need, and one thing to strike off your bucket list.

Book at online.iflysingapore.com. You can also use your SingapoRediscovers Vouchers to purchase the gift vouchers at http://bit.ly/GiftAFlight.

Recovery Mode Aromatherapy Blend, $42

PHOTO: Mmerciencore

Kick back, relax and let your body recover with the soothing aroma of sandalwood and lavender.

Available at Mmerciencore.

Natural Mozzie Repellent Spray, $9.90

PHOTO: The Wyld Shop

Every trail explorer’s bag needs to have sunblock, water, and most importantly, mosquito repellent. Because nobody likes dealing with pesky mozzie bites. This DEET-free, 100per cent plant-based formula containing organic essential oils is family-safe and eco-approved.

Available at The Wyld Shop.

For minimalists

Sustainable Tencel crew neck T-shirt, $48

PHOTO: Source Collections

Minimalism is about downsizing the things you own to just the essentials. This plain white tee is perfect for anyone looking to achieve a capsule wardrobe.

Available at Source Collections.

Hair Essential Scalp Spray, $39

PHOTO: Holistic

They really meant it when they said Holistic because this spray is formulated to target major hair concerns: hair loss, dandruff and damaged hair.

Available at Shopee.

Sculptura dress, $159

PHOTO: Esse

Another important piece for a capsule closet is a statement dress that’s fit for date nights or dinner parties, like this stunning piece that hugs the right curves.

Available at Esse.

Eslona Bag, $33

PHOTO: Sometimes

A simple, everyday bag like this can easily match any outfit. Plus, you can personalise it with your giftee’s name to make it special.

Buy it here.

The Advocate, $140

PHOTO: Aesop

Hand wash, hand balm, body wash and body balm — this kit has the essentials in calming aromas to start the day right.

Available at Aesop’s online store.

