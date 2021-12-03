Daily roundup: Christmas gifts for your BFFs at different stages of your life — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Get Merry Ready: Christmas gifts for your BFFs at different stages of your life

More than just feasting, the year-end holiday season is all about spending quality time with different groups of loved ones in your life... » READ MORE

2. Boss of Singapore Lamborghini dealership arrested

PHOTO: The Straits Times

Luxury car distributor EuroSports Global said no charges have been made yet against its former chief executive officer (CEO) Goh Kim San, who was arrested by the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) on Thursday (Dec 2)... » READ MORE

3. You can now enjoy a staycation at Singapore Zoo in an air-conditioned dome tent, but it'll cost $1,499

PHOTO: Wildlife Reserves Singapore

If you aren't willing to risk travelling via the Vaccinated Travel Lanes (VTL) thanks to how dynamic the pandemic situation is, why not consider splurging a little on a staycation in a unique setting — Singapore Zoo... » READ MORE

4. WP knew Raeesah lied and gave her time, but she continued lying in Parliament: Pritam

PHOTO: The Straits Times

Leaders of the Workers' Party (WP) were told by their MP Raeesah Khan that she had lied in Parliament, about a week after she made false statements about a sexual assault case in a speech on Aug 3... » READ MORE

