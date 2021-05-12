The 4 inclusive brands that champion diversity in different ways

Being an inclusive beauty brand doesn't only mean offering extensive shade ranges or advocating alternative spokespersons - these four brands are championing the idea of universalism in different ways.

The four inclusive brands that champion diversity in different ways

1. Sigi Skin | Sigi Skin caters to every gender and skin type, and is animal-friendly

What it's about:

Home-grown skincare brand Sigi Skin wants to make beauty approachable for everyone, while being mindful about reducing its environmental impact.

How it's inclusive:

It takes everyone into account, from animal lovers to beauty junkies, from the environmentally conscious to skincare noobs.

The products are gender- and skin-type-inclusive, and pregnancy- and breastfeeding- friendly. Its formulas contain no animal or animal-derived ingredients.

Instead, they're powered by clinically proven ingredients such as squalane and niacinamide, and superfoods that have proven efficacy.

What you should try:

The brand's day moisturiser Idyllic Fields (pictured left, $78) is silicone- free, and has a waterless formula to help reduce water waste.

It combines superfood and clinical actives, such as oat extracts and polyglutamic acid to hydrate, nourish and balance skin.

Also try Sigi Skin Morning Glow Physical Sunscreen ($58), which is great for sensitive skin and doesn't leave a white cast. At Sigiskin.com

ALSO READ: 5 local skincare brands worth trying

2. Pat McGrath Labs | All of Pat McGrath's colour makeup has been created to work with every skin tone

What it's about:

Makeup artistry is the essence of this eponymous celebrity makeup artist brand.

The pigments and colours are formulated by McGrath, using her over two-and-a-half decades of set and backstage experience.

How it's inclusive:

Since its launch in 2016, the brand has catered to a wide spectrum of skin tones.

All its colour cosmetics, from foundation to lip and eye makeup, are made to work with every skin tone.

We also love that McGrath herself gives easy-to-follow tips on Instagram (@patmcgrathreal) teaching us non- makeup artist types how to use her products to create various looks.

So accessible.

What you should try:

If you struggle to find eye makeup and highlighter shades that flatter your skin tone, give the Pat McGrath Labs Celestial Divinity Luxe Eyeshadow Quad - Interstellar Icon (US$58.75 (S$78)), and Skin Fetish Sublime Skin Highlighting Trio (pictured left, US$44.34), a shot.

Every shade is carefully curated to suit all skin tones, plus the how-to tips make creating the looks pretty simple. At Net-a-porter.com.

ALSO READ: 5 animal cruelty-free skincare brands you should support

3. Cle Cosmetics | Cle Cosmetics' makeup is developed to blend into any skin tone for that K-skin look

What it's about:

Founded by Asian- American Lauren Jin, Cle (say "clay") Cosmetics offers a K-beauty glow for every skin tone.

With its R&D based in Seoul, South Korea, the brand has a minimalist take on K-beauty.

Its 10-product line-up - dry mask pack, lifting mist, foaming cleanser, vitamin C serum, ceramide serum, moisturising cream, highlighter, CCC cream, lip colour powder and lip care - is made to suit all skin tones and skin types.

And the formulas are non-toxic and vegan.

ALSO READ: Your ultimate guide to plant-based skincare

How it's inclusive:

K-beauty brands tend to offer limited base makeup shades, which can be limiting if you love the dewy, glass- skin complexions of your fave K-idols.

Cle Cosmetics fills that gap. Its CCC Cream (pictured right) comes in 10 shades, and has colour-adjusting technology to match any skin tone to a T.

The Melting Lip Powder (a powder lipstick), comes in eight shades, and "melts" into skin for a natural tinted finish.

Its highlighter, Essence Moonlighter Cushion, comes in a pinkish, coppery or gold tone that blends into skin to give a natural glow.

What you should try:

Its highly raved- about CCC Cream ($41), which works on every skin tone, while making the face look glowy, dewy and supple. At Ksisters.sg

4. Glow Recipe | Glow Recipe has stopped using words like "flawless" in its marketing to encourage skin acceptance

What it's about:

Making diversity positive, with cruelty- free, no-nasties, fruit-powered skincare to bring out skin's inner glow.

How it's inclusive:

The brand and its Korean-American co-founders recently launched a campaign on skin inclusivity.

As part of the new, positive trend of inclusive marketing that encourages consumers to embrace their skin's natural state, Glow Recipe will stop using words like "poreless" (which isn't possible anyway, since pores are part of your skin) and "flawless".

It has promised to talk about skin in a realistic way, and to show real, unretouched skin in its imagery.

ALSO READ: 10 facial masks you can use every day

What you should try:

Glow Recipe's Watermelon Glow PHA+BHA Pore-tight Toner ($23 for 40ml; $52 for 150ml), which contains PHAs and BHAs to resurface and smooth skin, and cactus water to hydrate.

The product's inclusivity message: Instead of trying to eliminate your pores, the better strategy is to nurture your skin and pore health on a daily basis, so that skin naturally looks more refined.

You can also try the Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask ($34 for 30ml; $69 for 60ml), which exfoliates skin while you sleep. At Sephora

This article was first published in Her World Online.