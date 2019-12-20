5 places you can experience snow in Singapore (for free) this Christmas

Don't fret if you didn't manage to get away this year-end holiday season to somewhere cold and snowy.

At least those left behind can take heart that the temperatures in Singapore are at its coolest this year, though you'd have to bring your brollies out.

But if it's snow you're after, there's never any dearth of places or malls in Singapore where you can let your kids run wild in a snowy "avalanche".

All without paying any entrance fees either.

SNOWFALL AT CITY SQUARE MALL

Experience the white Christmas and immerse yourself under the dazzling Christmas lights at City Square mall.

Aside from a Christmas market (till Dec 22) for some last-minute gift shopping, there'll also be a 10-minute "snowfall" every evening at 7.30pm, 8pm and 8.30pm.

More info on activities available here.

When: Now till Dec 29

Where: City Square Mall, 180 Kitchener Rd, Singapore 208539

STEP INTO A FROZEN CHRISTMAS WONDERLAND AT CHANGI AIRPORT

Be prepared to be dazzled by an array of light, sound and snow as Changi Airport's T3 transforms into a Frozen Wonderland till Jan 5, 2020.

The light and sound shows every evening will culminate in snowfall, so prepare the kids (and maybe even yourself!).

Where: T3 Departure Hall (in front of Departure Immigration)

Timings: Every half-hourly from 7.30pm to 9pm daily

Over at Jewel Changi Airport, the Christmas market on Level 5 features a snow machine that will spew snow-like bubbles to entertain the kids at regular intervals.

SKATE OUTDOORS AT WATERWAY POINT

Inspired by the iconic rink at the Rockerfeller Centre in New York, The Plaza at Waterway Point in Punggol will be transformed into a winter wonderland under a canopy of dazzling lights under the stars.

You may even get to experience "snow" while gliding your way through the ice!

New to skating? Don't worry, there'll be facilitators on the ground to teach you a trick or two.

The experience is not technically free though as shoppers will have to spend a minimum of $30 in a single, same-day receipt in exchange for a 30-minute session on ice, limited to 40 participants per session.

Children will have to be at least three years of age to participate, and those below eight will need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian on the ice.

To find out more, click here.

When: Till Dec 25

Where: Waterway Point, 83 Punggol Central, Singapore 828761

PLAZA SINGAPURA SNOW FUN HOUSE

Experience the magic of a white Christmas with us at Plaza Singapura Snow Fun House! We are talking about real snow, a... Posted by Plaza Singapura on Saturday, 30 November 2019

Enjoy winter in Singapore at Plaza Singapura Snow Fun House where you can play with real snow! Now you can build a snowman and have snowball fights.

Besides snowfall sessions, there'll also be a two-storey snow slide to swoosh down, making it double the fun.

Spend a minimum of $45 in a single receipt to redeem a pair of entry pass. Each session will only last for 20 minutes.

When: Till Dec 26, snowfall sessions at 7pm and 8pm

Where: 68 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238839

SANTA'S VILLAGE AT TANGLIN MALL

Bask in the Christmas atmosphere here at Tanglin Mall from 15 Nov 2019-1 Jan 2020. Our annual iconic snowfall is back... Posted by Tanglin Mall on Thursday, 14 November 2019

Step into Santa's Village at Tanglin Mall to enjoy a series of craft workshops, sing along to classic Christmas songs, and listen to Christmas stories.

There'll be a meet and greet session with Santa, so tell the kiddos to start being nice.

If you've been dreaming of a white Christmas, stay around to enjoy the snow foam or be engulfed in a snow avalanche at level one, outside Starbucks.

When:

Santa's Village - Dec 21 and 22, 12pm, 3pm and 5pm

Artificial snow - Now till Jan 1 (Weekends avalanche 7.30pm to 7.45pm, 8.30pm to 8.45pm, snow 7.45pm to 8pm, 8.45pm to 9pm)

Where: 163 Tanglin Rd, Singapore 247933

