5 scary places to test your bravery this Spooktober that's not USS's Halloween Horror Nights

Who says Halloween is an event meant only for trick-o-treating?

While the day of the dead may not be until the end of October, there's already a slew of horror-themed activities lined up for you to scare yourselves with this year.

Needless to say, most of us would have chanced upon promos for USS's HHN9 — Singapore's largest and most iconic Halloween event that transforms the theme park into a giant scare-fest each year.

And if you're a thrill-seeker on the lookout for more scary places in Singapore, here are some spooktacular options to check out.

1. SCREAM ASIA 2019

Calling all horror-movie buffs! Scream Asia is back for a second edition for you to test your lung capacity from Oct 5 to 27.

Over weekends at The Cathay Cineplex, tickets for a line-up of classic Hollywood horror films such as Carrie (1976) and A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) will be available at $7 apiece.

Here is the complete Halloween horror classics line-up at The Cathay Cineplex:

If you're curious about what it takes to make a horror film, sign up for a three-hour masterclass ($10 per registrant) happening on Oct 26 by Taiwanese filmmaker Giddens Ko, director of Mon Mon Mon Monsters (2017) and You Are The Apple Of My Eye (2011).

For more information, check out the website here.

When: Oct 5 to 27

Where:

(Masterclass) 1 Zubir Said Dr, #01-01 School of the Arts, Singapore 227968

(Movie screenings) Handy Rd, Former Cathay Building, Singapore 229233

2. ZEDTOWN ASIA: BATTLE OF SINGAPORE

Come Oct 26, the National Stadium will transform into a zombie-infested theatre of war — complete with some Nerf blasting action.

Zedtown is finally bringing Asia's first zombie survival game to Singapore, and the live-action, role-playing event has been described as Colour Run meets Call of Duty, with participants gunning for survival since 2012.

Tickets start at $40 if you'd prefer play a zombie, and $60 if you'd rather be a survivor.

If you're willing to fork out $120 for VIP tickets, you start off with perks like more Nerf ammo, a chance to respawn after dying, specialist abilities and exclusive mission.

More ticketing details available on the Sports Hub website.

When: Oct 26

Where: 1 Stadium Dr, Singapore 397629

3. HORROR HAUNT: ASIAN DARK HOUR — THE REVENGE OF THE UNSETTLED

Fancy meeting a pontianak while doing some window-shopping?

This year, Cathay Malls is recreating macabre Asian tales of horror with haunted houses featuring iconic antagonists from films such as The Ring, Shutter and Dark Water as well as urban legends including the pontianak and jiang shi.

Asian Dark Hour — The Revenge Of The Unsettled will run from Oct 16 to 20 at The Cathay and from Oct 23 to 27 at Cineleisure.

PHOTO: Supplied

Each ticket to enter the haunted house will cost $10. Alternatively, you can present a minimum $5 same-day receipt from Cathay Malls or a ticket stub from Cathay Cineplexes for entry.

For a chance to win $50 Leftfoot vouchers, snap a photo of yourself with the creepy installation at the entrance and upload it to Instagram, and tag @cathaylifestyle and #cathayhorrorhaunt.

When: Oct 16 to 20 (The Cathay), Oct 23 to 27 (Cineleisure)

Where:

The Cathay - Handy Rd, Former Cathay Building, Singapore 229233

Cineleisure - 8 Grange Rd, Singapore 239695

4. WASABI AND MALA PEARLS AT PLAYMADE

This October, quench your thirst for fear (literally), as even the most innocuous things like bubble tea (bbt) takes on a scary twist.

Taiwanese bbt chain Playmade — known for their flavoured tapioca pearls — is offering some eyebrow-raising flavours as part of a month-long Halloween collaboration with Singtel's digital-only brand Gomo.

The wasabi milk tea with wasabi pearls are available from now till Oct 14 at $4.20 for a medium-sized cup and $6.10 for a large one.

While that has me quaking already, the brand is also launching a cocoa milk tea with mala pearls from Oct 15 to 31, at $4.50 for a medium-sized cup and $6.50 for a large-sized one.

Game to find out yourself whether these "Gomoween" drinks are a trick or treat? If you're a Gomo customer, you get a $2 discount on large-sized drinks.

And if you want to get a free upsize on your next Playmade drink, simply post your reaction to the bbt flavours on Instagram stories, tag @singtel and @playmadeonezo and show it to Playmade's staff within 24 hours to qualify.

5. ABANDONED THEME PARK IN 313@SOMERSET

After the kawaii makeover 313@somerset went through earlier in July, the place has done a 180 and is now decked out with ghostly theme park tents, clowns and skeletons.

For Halloween, mall-goers can expect creepy backdrops of decaying rides and killer clowns, all so you can bring your IG-game to spookier heights.

With every $180* spent in the mall, shoppers get the chance to participate in a sure-win lucky dip with shopping vouchers and a pair of USS HHN9 tickets up for grabs.

*Max. 3 combined same-day receipts. Limited to 1 redemption per shopper per day, while stocks last.

If you happen to be in town on Oct 25 and 26, keep an eye out for the undead theme park characters wandering around level one, the mall's main entrance and Discovery Walk.

Snap a picture with them to join 313@somerset's Instagram and Facebook contests.

When: Now till Oct 31

Where: 313 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238895

BONUS: TRAIN TO BUSAN…. IN GENTING?!

Enjoyed watching the 2016 Korean hit zombie film Train to Busan? Now you can up the fear factor and live as a character in the movie — but only in Resorts World Genting.

Come Oct 31, RWG wants you immerse yourself in movie scenes and wander around the post-apocalyptic city of Busan.

Navigate through horror houses, zombie-ravaged train stations and abandoned convenience stores as you complete your mission.

That's not all. While you're there, check out The VOID — touted as Asia's first full sensory, virtual reality (VR) experience.

Besides the current line-up of Star Wars, Ralph breaks VR, Nicodemus and Ghostbuster, we heard there'll be a mysterious new title added soon.

Single admissions to the horror houses and 360 VR game will set you back by RM80 (S$26) and the express pass is available for an additional RM30.

More information can be found on the RWG website.

Know of more places worth their salt that'll be sure to freak your friends out this Halloween? Let us know!

