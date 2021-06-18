5 ways to celebrate Father's Day at home in Singapore

As we roll into Phase 3 (Heightened Alert) from June 14, there are still many measures that are in place during this period. And while the restrictions for dining in will be lifted a day after Father’s Day, there are still ways for you to celebrate the occasion.

From learning yoga to making your own cocktails, there are so many activities for you to choose from. Besides, spending quality time with your dad and your family could probably be the best gift he could ever ask for.

Ahead, we’ve lined up a few activities for you to consider trying out with the family if you’re spending Father’s Day at home this weekend.

1. Get fit

PHOTO: Pexels

If you’re a self-proclaimed yogi, or you simply love getting fit, then we might have just found the perfect activity for you and your dad to do this weekend. Ahead of International Yoga Day, which falls a day after Father’s Day, Fitbit has compiled a list of balance focused yoga poses that are suitable for all dads. Some of these poses include a cat-cow stretch, superman, a downward-facing dog, and a cobra pose.

To supplement your exercise, if you have a Fitbit, or you’re planning to surprise dad with one, then you’ll be glad to know that you can access the ‘yoga mode’ which you can use to track your heart rate, calories burned and Active Zone Minutes over your session.

On top of that, your Fitbit device also has 20+ exercises available in the Exercise App for you to choose from if you’re looking for a more intense exercise that will get your heart rate up.

2. Indulge in your favourite tipples

PHOTO: Pexels

For the dads who love to enjoy some fancy tipples, consider trying some of these cocktails from popular award-winning bars like Jigger & Pony, Employees Only, and Jekyll & Hyde. Offering a wide range of tantalising drinks, as well as some of their classics, you’re bound to find a tipple that will tickle his fancy.

But if your dad is a whisky lover, then we might have just found a failproof option that he will definitely appreciate. Enter The Balvenie Doublewood 17-Year-Old. Made for the man who’s a big fan of whisky (and knows his drams), this bottle is fit for the dad who knows what he wants and won’t settle for less.

3. Game night

PHOTO: Pexels

Looking for a wholesome activity fit for you and the family? There’s no better time for some family game night.

Whether you’re opting for a classic game of Scrabble or even a fun and interactive game like Cranium, playing your favourite games with your dad and your whole family is a failproof activity that everyone will love this Father’s Day.

4. Binge watch a new drama

PHOTO: Pexels

In the busy hubbub of life, it’s nice to just sit back, relax and watch your favourite shows. If you’re looking for a new drama to binge-watch, consider shows that are not merely something watched by dads; it’s something that has some sort of crucial dad-ness about it.

For instance, the latest buzzworthy K-drama that everyone has been talking about: Move To Heaven.

But if you’re not into dramas that are touching, you might want to consider other action-packed films like Parasite or Train To Busan. Here, both films feature story plots about fathers going to great lengths to keep their children safe. Besides, the shows are also very suspenseful, you can rest assured that dad will be glued to the screen.

5. Try a new recipe

PHOTO: Pexels

Alternatively, for the dads who love being in the kitchen, you can plan ahead and try out some recipes to whip up on Father’s Day. For instance, you can try preparing dinner with him or even attempt some of the latest trendy recipes.

Some of the more popular ones that have been sprouting up recently include making your own Mr Coconut shake or the Dalgona 2.0 recipe that’s been a hot hit since the Circuit Breaker last year.

